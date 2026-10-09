Nigeria: Outrage Over Video Showing FRSC Officers Allegedly Beating Motorist in Nasarawa

The video shows officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) repeatedly hitting and kicking a man during a roadside encounter in Lafia, Nasarawa State

A video showing officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) repeatedly hitting and kicking a man during a roadside encounter in Lafia, Nasarawa State, has triggered outrage online.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday along Makurdi Road in Lafia, with the man identified by his family as Hassan Babalawal.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The footage circulating online shows at least four men dressed in FRSC uniforms confronting Mr Babalawal, who is seen on the ground as some of the officials appear to punch and kick him.

A person filming the incident can be heard questioning the officials' actions and saying the man had not fought them.

The video has prompted criticism from Nigerians who questioned the use of physical force by officials responsible for road safety and traffic enforcement.

The reactions have largely focused on the apparent imbalance between the officials and the man, particularly the footage showing him on the ground while the confrontation continued.

But the video does not establish what happened before the recording began or what prompted the confrontation.

Mr Babalawal's elder brother told SaharaReporters that an FRSC patrol team stopped his brother along Makurdi Road before the confrontation.

He alleged that the officers assaulted Mr Babalawal despite the family being unaware of any offence he had committed.

The family said the incident caused Mr Babalawal physical and emotional distress and called on FRSC authorities to identify the officers captured in the footage and investigate their conduct.

The family also said it was prepared to provide photographs, medical reports, eyewitness accounts and other evidence that could assist an investigation.

"We are not seeking to obstruct the lawful duties of the FRSC," the elder brother said, according to SaharaReporters. "Our concern is simply that no citizen should be subjected to unjustified physical assault or harassment."

The family has specifically appealed to the FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, and the Nasarawa State Sector Commander to investigate the incident and take appropriate action if the officers are found to have acted unlawfully.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The incident has renewed questions about the conduct of uniformed personnel during roadside enforcement and the limits of force that may be used when motorists or other road users resist or dispute enforcement actions.

The FRSC is responsible for road safety administration, traffic management and enforcement of relevant road-traffic regulations. Its personnel are expected to carry out those duties professionally and within the law.

The Corps has previously investigated viral videos involving alleged misconduct by its personnel.

In one such case reported by PREMIUM TIMES, the FRSC said it investigated a viral video involving a confrontation between its officers and a tricycle rider and said disciplinary measures had been taken against staff involved in the incident.

PREMIUM TIMES contacted the spokesperson of the FRSC in Nasarawa State for the Corps' reaction to the incident. He said the Sector Commander would issue a statement on the development.