Nigeria: Lagos Records 1,324 Fire, Building-Collapse, Other Emergency Incidents in Nine Months

The service estimated that property worth N79.44 billion was saved during the period, while losses were put at N13.24 billion. Property affected was valued at an estimated N92.68 billion.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service says it responded to 1,324 emergency incidents between January and September, with fire calls accounting for 1,135 of the cases.

The agency revealed this in its third-quarter activity report, highlights of which spokesperson Maria Fadairo shared in a statement posted on Facebook on Thursday.

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The report listed 79 rescue calls, 100 salvage operations, nine collapsed-building incidents and one gas-related explosion among the emergencies handled during the period.

Ms Fadairo explained that 210 people were rescued, while 65 suspected corpses were recovered from emergency scenes.

The service also recorded 341 false emergency calls.

The Controller-General of the service, Margaret Adeseye, noted that the figures highlighted the need for residents to take greater care as the dry season approaches.

"The statistics underscore the importance of sustained consciousness, prompt reporting of emergencies and strict compliance with fire-safety regulations across the State," she said.

Ms Adeseye stressed that false emergency calls could delay firefighters responding to genuine emergencies.

The service estimated that property worth N79.44 billion was saved during the period, while losses were put at N13.24 billion. Property affected was valued at an estimated N92.68 billion.

January recorded highest incidents

January had the highest number of emergency incidents, with 203 cases, followed by March with 201.

September had the lowest, with 94 incidents.

March recorded the highest number of fire calls, with 176, while January had 173. September had the lowest number, with 80.

With the dry season approaching, Ms Adeseye advised residents to avoid indiscriminate burning and to exercise caution when storing or handling flammable materials.

She urged residents to switch off electrical appliances when they are not in use, avoid overloading sockets and ensure fire extinguishers are functional.

Property owners should also keep escape routes and access points clear to allow firefighters to reach buildings during emergencies, she said.

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She urged residents to report fires promptly and cooperate with emergency responders at incident scenes.

150 more firefighters approved

The figures come against the backdrop of efforts by the Lagos government to strengthen its emergency response capacity.

In January, the government approved the recruitment of 150 additional firefighters.

Lagos has also recorded major fire incidents this year. In January, firefighters contained a warehouse fire in the Amuwo-Odofin Industrial Layout, where hundreds of 200-litre drums containing highly flammable materials were reportedly stored.

In 2024, the fire service reported 1,607 fire incidents in the state and estimated that property worth N117.12 billion was salvaged.

The service said it would continue with fire prevention, public education and enforcement of fire-safety standards across the state.