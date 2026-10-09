Somalia: South West State Cabinet Reviews Security, Floods and Youth Employment

Baidoa, Somalia — South West Somalia's cabinet has discussed security, flooding risks, youth employment and the delivery of basic public services at a meeting chaired by the state's leader, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe.

The cabinet meeting focused on strengthening security and maintaining stability across areas under the administration, with officials stressing the need to accelerate efforts to protect civilians and improve overall security.

Ministers also discussed the potential impact of flooding and El Nino-related weather conditions, as the administration prepares for possible humanitarian needs arising from heavy rains and flooding.

The meeting considered ways for the government, humanitarian organisations and local communities to coordinate preparations and respond to emergencies that could result from severe weather.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

South West authorities have been increasing coordination with aid agencies as parts of the region remain vulnerable to flooding, particularly communities living near rivers and other low-lying areas.

Youth employment was another key issue discussed by the cabinet, with ministers examining measures to create more jobs and opportunities for young people in South West state.

Officials said greater access to employment and opportunities for young people would allow them to contribute to development and reconstruction efforts in their communities.

The cabinet also reviewed the provision and quality of public services, with particular attention to basic services. Ministers discussed the need to ensure that residents have access to efficient, reliable and sustainable services.

Sheikh Adan urged cabinet members to accelerate the implementation of their responsibilities and strengthen cooperation among government institutions.

He said improved coordination was needed to enhance security, provide quality public services and support sustainable development across South West Somalia.

The meeting comes as South West authorities face a range of security and humanitarian challenges, while seeking to improve governance and service delivery across the state.

The administration has also been working with humanitarian partners to strengthen preparedness for climate-related emergencies and ensure assistance can reach vulnerable communities when needed.