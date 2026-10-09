Ethiopia: U.S. Embassy Issues Alert Over Potential Long-Range Attacks in Ethiopia

The US Embassy in Addis Ababa issued a security alert warning of potential long-range attacks in Ethiopia, citing reports of recent strikes against military installations as conflict intensifies across the country's northern regions.

In an alert published on October 7, the embassy advised US citizens to exercise extreme caution and follow guidance from local authorities. While the embassy did not specify which military facilities were targeted or their exact locations, it strongly advised against travel to the Amhara, Tigray, and Afar regions--including the historic town of Lalibela. US citizens currently in those areas were urged to shelter in place or depart safely if conditions allow.

The security warning comes amid a resurgence of fighting in northern Ethiopia between federal forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) alongside affiliated groups. The renewed violence threatens the fragile peace established by the November 2022 Pretoria Agreement, which officially ended two years of devastating war.

International bodies have raised alarm over the escalation. On September 23, the African Union (AU), which brokered the Pretoria peace talks, expressed deep concern over the military buildup and urged both parties to resume direct dialogue. The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) similarly called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

United Nations officials have also warned of an escalating humanitarian crisis. UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged all parties to protect civilians and ensure unhindered humanitarian access. Meanwhile, Ozonnia Ojielo, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia, reported that the fighting poses grave risks to civilians--particularly internally displaced persons--and noted increasing incidents targeting aid personnel, assets, and facilities.

Although the embassy noted that the security situation in the capital, Addis Ababa, remains stable, it cautioned that ongoing conflict in the north could lead to broader disruptions, including potential internet and telecommunications blackouts.