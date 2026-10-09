Nigeria: NYSC Abduction - Mother Demands Airlift, Security Escorts for Corps Members Nationwide

The abduction of 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members travelling to their orientation camps has triggered fresh calls for the Federal Government to overhaul the transportation and security arrangements for young graduates deployed across the country for national service.

The call came as the 20 prospective corps members, who were abducted in Imo State, returned safely to Ibadan on Thursday after seven days in captivity and were taken to the Department of State Services (DSS) headquarters in the Aleshinloye area of the city for debriefing.

The mother of one of the rescued corps members, Faith Felicia Abiala, said the incident had exposed the dangers faced by young graduates travelling long distances by road to fulfil their national service obligations.

Abiala, who described her daughter's safe return as a moment of overwhelming relief, urged the government to provide stronger security arrangements for corps members travelling to their states of deployment or consider transporting them by air.

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"My advice to the government is that when Corps members are posted to their service states, they should ensure proper security arrangements, or allow them to travel by air to avoid these kinds of dangerous road journeys," she said.

The mother recalled the emotional trauma that followed the abduction of her daughter, saying she was so devastated when she received the news that she could not eat.

"I cannot recount all the tears and sorrow, but I give thanks to God that I am seeing her alive today. On the day she was taken, I was so devastated I couldn't even eat, but today my heart is filled with joy," Abiala said.

She also commended the DSS and the security teams from Oyo and Imo states for their efforts in securing the victims' return.

"I thank God, and I thank the DSS officials--they really tried! The team from Oyo State and the team from Imo State, they really tried and stood by us until our children came out safe and sound," she said.

Another relative of one of the victims, Alhaja Alimot Akande described their release as a major relief after days of uncertainty.

"It is good news! Good news! Good news!" she said.

She said the confirmation of the victims' release finally enabled their families to sleep peacefully after days of anguish.

"Ah! Immediately I heard they were released yesterday, I slept soundly!" Akande said.

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The abductors had reportedly demanded N50 million for each of the 20 victims, amounting to N1 billion, before the demand was allegedly reduced to N5 million per victim, bringing the total to N100 million.

The parents had earlier visited the private residence of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, in Ibadan, seeking his intervention in securing the release of their children.

The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Abimbola, and the Aseyin of Iseyinland, Oba Sefiu Adeyeri, were also involved in efforts to secure the victims' release.

The Olubadan subsequently announced the freedom of the prospective corps members after receiving confirmation from Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

"The kidnapped graduates have been released. The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, confirmed this in a telephone conversation at about 5.00pm," Ladoja stated in a statement issued by his media aide, Adeola Oloko.

The 20 victims were among 30 prospective corps members travelling in two buses from Oyo State towards orientation camps in Abia State when gunmen attacked them along the Owerri-Onitsha Road in Umunoha, Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State.

Ten of the prospective corps members escaped into the bush during the attack and subsequently made their way to safety, while the remaining 20 were abducted.

The victims spent seven days in captivity before regaining their freedom and being brought back to Ibadan, where they were received at the DSS facility.

The incident had generated widespread anxiety among their parents and relatives, with the families seeking intervention from government officials, security agencies and traditional rulers.