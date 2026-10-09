Zimbabwe: U.S.$5 Million Gwanda Solar Project Funds Blown On Dubai Shoes, America Spending Spree - Chivayo's Brother

Wicknell Chivayo's brother, Joachim, has revealed how the late controversial businessman splashed money meant for the Gwanda solar project, which became the centre of his tenderpreneurship career.

In 2015, Chivayo's company, Intratrek, was awarded a tender by the government to construct a 100-megawatt solar energy plant, with the overall deal worth over US$171 million.

Intratrek was paid US$5 million upfront by the Zimbabwe Power Company as part of the project's preparations to get it off the ground.

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However, the project stalled, with not a single panel at the site and ZPC consequently terminated the deal after the delayed work.

Speaking at Chivayo's funeral, Joachim said his brother went on an extravagant spree, splashing the money meant for the Gwanda solar project.

"I had not yet been given my US$1 million, but he was already in Dubai buying shoes worth US$90,000 and calling it a warm-up, a stretching exercise. Two days later, he was in America, shopping for clothes as always, left, right and centre. All this I am seeing on Facebook, and he was not answering calls," said Chivayo.

Joachim narrated how he was dribbled by his brother, who lured him into selling his vehicles, which amounted to over US$200,000, to finance his paperwork for the bidding of the Gwanda solar project.

He had been promised US$1 million but was also a victim of Chivayo's extravagance and spending on luxury goods.

"After almost two weeks, I confronted him. He looked me in the eye and said that million I promised you I cannot give it to you anymore. It is finished," said Chivayo.

Weeks before his death in a helicopter crash, ZPC had given Chivayo a 24-month ultimatum to complete the project,