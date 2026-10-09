South Africa: Four Killed in Germiston Shack Fire - South African News Briefs - October 9, 2026

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Four Killed in Germiston Shack Fire

Four people, including three children aged two, five and seven, have died in a fire that destroyed 12 shacks at the Marathon informal settlement in Germiston, Gauteng, reports EWN. Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Services spokesperson William Ntladi said the victims' bodies were found beneath the rubble. Ntladi said the scene has been handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for investigation, rehabilitation and the removal of the deceased. The cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation.

R10 Billion Bill Adopted to Help Stabilise Fuel Prices

The Standing Committee on Appropriations has adopted the Second Special Appropriations Bill, which proposes withdrawing R10 billion from the National Revenue Fund to help stabilise fuel prices amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, reports SABC News. Committee chairperson Mmusi Maimane said that consumers should receive immediate relief from fuel price volatility. The Bill will soon be tabled in the National Assembly for consideration.

Govt Warns Against Asylum System Abuse

The government has warned foreign nationals that those who do not qualify for asylum or refugee status will be deported, following the Department of Home Affairs' resumption of asylum application processing, reports EWN. Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the process would help identify undocumented migrants and those attempting to misuse the system. The announcement comes amid heightened tensions over immigration, with protests turning violent in Durban’s CBD and Soweto, leaving about 20 vehicles torched.

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