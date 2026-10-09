Uganda: Education Stakeholders Urge Stronger Support for Learners With Dyslexia

Education stakeholders have called for stronger research, early identification and better teacher preparation to ensure that learners with dyslexia receive the support they need throughout their education.

The call followed the fourth National Dyslexia Awareness Day, held at the Makerere University School of Public Health Auditorium. The event brought together researchers, educators, parents, learners and representatives of government and disability organisations.

Under the theme "Embrace neurodiversity and celebrate the unique strengths of individuals with dyslexia - through every stage and every transition," the event focused on recognising different learning needs and improving support as learners progress through school, higher education and into adult life.

Professor Bruce Kirenga, Principal of Makerere University's College of Health Sciences who represented Vice Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe emphasised the need for research to establish the extent and nature of dyslexia in Uganda and for closer cooperation between researchers, educators, families and government.

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"Teachers and parents endeavor to learn the differences of your learners and children," he said.

Professor Fred Masagazi Masaazi, Director of the Makerere Institute of Teacher Education and Research, highlighted the importance of collaboration among university leaders, educators and researchers in advancing dyslexia awareness and inclusive education.

Dr Charles Kyasanku highlighted Makerere's contribution through teacher training, research and assessment to strengthening understanding of dyslexia and supporting inclusive education.

The organisers identified limited awareness, gaps in identification and assessment, and inadequate support services as barriers facing individuals with dyslexia. They also highlighted the stigma experienced by learners whose reading and writing difficulties are mistaken for a lack of ability or effort.

The initiative calls for support that begins early and continues across education levels, with attention to learners' self-esteem, individual abilities and access to appropriate learning resources. Its focus extends to students in higher education, where learning differences may remain unrecognised and support needs undocumented.

Among the priorities that are set out by organisers wasstronger research partnerships, better institutional documentation of students with dyslexia and a platform for developing a national dyslexia database. These would help address gaps in local evidence and inform more responsive education services.

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The annual awareness initiative has been organised since 2023 by a consortium including the Special Needs Quality Assurance and Monitoring Initiative, Backup Uganda, the National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda, Kyaninga Child Development Centre, Mukono Integrated Schools and Hill Preparatory School.

The organisers are seeking sustained collaboration among education institutions, government, civil society, families and the private sector to improve understanding of dyslexia and create learning environments in which individuals can develop their abilities and participate fully.