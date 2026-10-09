Uganda: Israel Forum Launches Two-Year Nutrition Programme for Uganda Refugees

The Israel Forum for International Humanitarian Aid (ISRAAID) has launched a two-year community-based nutrition programme targeting refugees and vulnerable communities in Uganda.

The programme will be implemented in Nakivale Refugee Settlement and Nyakabande Transit Centre, targeting about 160 refugees while strengthening community systems for preventing malnutrition and building resilience among vulnerable populations.

According to Delphine Mugisha, the ISRAAID Uganda Country Director, the initiative comes at a time when nutritional challenges remain a concern in refugee settlements and host communities.

"Considering the high levels of malnutrition in refugee settlements and host districts, ISRAAID will, over the coming two years, put greater emphasis on addressing nutritional challenges in the settlements," Mugisha said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The programme will focus on prevention, community participation and strengthening local systems capable of supporting sustainable nutrition outcomes beyond the programme period.

Mugisha said the initiative will build on ISRAAID's previous community-led interventions in Uganda, particularly in psychosocial support, child protection and gender-based violence prevention.

The organisation has also implemented water, sanitation and hygiene interventions in areas including Palorinya and Nakivale, as well as the Acholi sub-region, aimed at improving access to safe drinking water and promoting better sanitation practices.

Through community action groups, ISRAAID has also piloted a community resilience model designed to strengthen communities' ability to identify and respond to challenges affecting vulnerable populations.

"We have previously rolled out several community-led and innovative approaches, particularly in psychosocial support and child protection. The new programme will build on these experiences to respond to the nutritional challenges affecting refugee and host communities," Mugisha said.

In Uganda, ISRAAID works with government agencies, including the Office of the Prime Minister, and other partners to implement humanitarian and community development programmes.

The organisation says the new initiative is intended to strengthen community capacity, improve access to nutrition services and promote sustainable solutions to malnutrition among refugees and host communities.