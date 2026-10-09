Uganda: Wakiso Parents Demand More Information On Measles-Rubella Vaccination

Parents at English Medium Nursery and Primary School in Wakiso District have demanded more information about the ongoing measles-rubella vaccination exercise before allowing their children to receive the vaccine.

The concerns emerged after some parents reportedly told the school administration that they did not want their children vaccinated without prior sensitisation about the exercise.

Health officials led by Dr Emmanuel Mukisa from the Ministry of Health later met the parents to explain the importance of vaccinating children aged between nine and 59 months against measles and rubella.

The meeting initially became tense, with some parents, led by former Wakiso District Speaker Simon Nsubuga Mujambula, questioning why the government was carrying out the vaccination exercise.

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The parents called for greater public sensitisation whenever the government introduces programmes that directly affect citizens.

"When the government brings regulations that affect Ugandans, it should first educate the people adequately instead of always thinking about using force, including armed personnel. This can create problems for the country," one parent said.

Wakiso health officials, led by Deputy District Health Officer Betty Nabuganda, appealed to the parents to remain calm and allow the exercise to continue.

Nabuganda said more than 500,000 children in Wakiso are targeted by the vaccination campaign and assured parents that health officials had not received reports of serious complications among children vaccinated during the exercise.

"We are asking parents to remain calm. We have a large number of children to vaccinate in Wakiso, but we have not received reports of any child developing problems from the vaccination exercise," Nabuganda said.

Jannat Nakabugo, an Inspector of Schools, said the exercise had progressed across Wakiso, with about 400 schools already reached.

She urged schools to cooperate with health workers and take advantage of the additional two days granted to complete the exercise.

"The vaccination exercise has been moving well in Wakiso, with about 400 schools covered. We appeal to schools to work closely with the health teams and make use of the additional two days," Nakabugo said.

Dr Mukisa also reminded the parents that the law provides for action against people who obstruct mass vaccination programmes and urged them not to interfere with the exercise.

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"There is a law that addresses anyone who obstructs a mass vaccination exercise. We are asking parents not to find themselves on the wrong side of the law," he said.

Following the engagement with health officials, the children at the school were eventually vaccinated.

The school's founder, Peter Kikomeko, dismissed reports that the school had refused to allow its pupils to be vaccinated, saying the institution could not obstruct a government programme.

Kikomeko welcomed the decision by health officials to engage the parents, saying the meeting helped address their concerns about the exercise.

The measles-rubella vaccination exercise in Wakiso was extended after a significant number of eligible children had not been vaccinated during the initial period.