Uganda: Mityana Residents Seek Government Aid After Storm Destroys Crops, Houses

Residents of Misigi Village in Mmanyi Sub-county, Busujju County, Mityana District, are seeking urgent government assistance after a storm accompanied by strong winds and hailstones destroyed crops, damaged houses and affected a local primary school.

The storm caused extensive damage in the area, leaving residents worried about recovering their livelihoods and securing food supplies in the coming months.

St Kalooli Misigi Primary School was among the facilities affected. The school's headteacher, Juliet Namugerwa, said part of the school infrastructure was damaged, while pupils' books and other learning materials were destroyed.

She said the hailstones also damaged food supplies at the school, leaving the institution in need of urgent support to restore the affected facilities and replace the destroyed materials.

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"The rain caused significant damage to the school. We lost part of our infrastructure, some pupils' books were destroyed, and the hailstorm also damaged our food," Namugerwa said.

She appealed to the government and well-wishers to support the school as it works to recover from the damage.

Residents described the storm as unusually destructive, saying they had not experienced winds of such intensity in the area before.

They said the combination of heavy rain, strong winds and hailstones destroyed crops and damaged houses, leaving many households facing significant losses.

"This storm has left us with heavy losses. The wind was extremely strong and destroyed our crops and property," one resident said.

The destruction of crops has heightened concerns about food shortages and financial difficulties, particularly for households that depend on farming for food and income.

"We are worried about the difficult period ahead because most of our crops have been destroyed. We are asking the government to come to our rescue," another resident said.

The affected residents are calling for emergency assistance to help households and farmers recover from the losses and rebuild their livelihoods.

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner for Mityana, Prossy Mwanjuzi, visited the affected area to assess the damage and meet residents.

Mwanjuzi said the government would assess the extent of the destruction and consider possible interventions to support the affected communities.

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"We have seen the situation on the ground, and the government will do what is possible to ensure that the affected people receive the necessary support," Mwanjuzi said.

The storm has renewed concerns among residents about the vulnerability of households and public institutions to extreme weather events, particularly where buildings and livelihoods are exposed to strong winds and heavy rainfall.