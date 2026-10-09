Namibia: Namfisa Joins Global Campaign to Fight Investment Scams

The Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (Namfisa) has joined the 2026 World Investor Week campaign to educate the public about investment scams and help people make informed financial decisions.

The campaign, led by the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), runs from 5 to 11 October under the theme "Invest in Your Future. Protect It Today."

It focuses on investor resilience, scam awareness, digital deception, basic investing and educating young investors.

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As part of the campaign, Namfisa will host a week of educational activities from 5 to 9 October through its digital platforms and the media.

The campaign began on Monday with information about World Investor Week and the importance of investor resilience. Members of the public are also being invited to share their investment experiences and answer a poll on whether they have ever been offered a "guaranteed" investment return.

On Tuesday, they focused on digital deception, with information explaining how fraudsters use social media, WhatsApp groups and fake online investment platforms to lure victims. Namfisa will encourage people to verify whether financial institutions and intermediaries are registered before investing.

Yesterday's activities focused on identifying common warning signs of investment scams.

The regulator will also run an interactive "Spot the Scam" exercise to help people recognise fraudulent investment offers.

Today, Namfisa will answer questions about investing, including how investment returns work, what financial regulation means and what first-time investors should consider.

A "Myth vs Fact" series will also address common misunderstandings about investing.

The campaign will conclude tomorrow with information aimed at young investors, highlighting lessons on how to identify scams, verify investment opportunities and understand basic investment principles.

Namfisa General Manager for Capital Markets, Immanuel Hawanga, said investors should be cautious before committing their money.

"In an increasingly digital investment environment, being informed is your first line of defence. We encourage investors to pause, verify and think critically before committing their money. A genuine investment decision should never be driven by pressure, promises of guaranteed returns or information that cannot be independently verified," he said.

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Namfisa said investors should independently confirm the registration and licensing status of financial institutions and intermediaries before investing.

The authority said its participation in World Investor Week forms part of its efforts to strengthen consumer education, protect investors and promote a safer financial services sector in Namibia.

It added that investor awareness activities will continue throughout October as part of its Consumer Education Month campaign, focusing on investment risks, investor protection and responsible financial decision-making.