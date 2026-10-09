Namibia: Ohorongo Cement Deal Back Under Scrutiny

The High Court of Namibia's recent decision to overturn the Ministerial approval of the proposed Whale Rock Cement/Schwenk Namibia transaction has placed competition concerns in the domestic cement industry firmly back at the centre of the debate, with the Construction Industries Federation of Namibia (CIF) warning that implications extend far beyond the companies involved.

The High Court, in a ruling delivered on 1 October 2026, granted a review application and set aside the Ministerial determination signed on 11 June 2026.

The determination overturned an earlier decision by the Namibia Competition Commission (NaCC) prohibiting the proposed merger involving Whale Rock Cement and Schwenk Namibia, which owns Ohorongo Cement.

The High Court further declared that the Competition Commission's original determination prohibiting the transaction, published as General Notice No. 510 of 2025 in Government Gazette No. 8691 on 17 July 2025, remains in full force and effect.

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The ruling effectively restores the Competition Commission's prohibition and represents a significant development for the domestic cement market, where industry participants have raised concerns about competition, pricing, supply security and access to a critical construction input.

The CIF participated in the court proceedings as the third applicant alongside ITE Products and Pharaoh Cement, arguing that the transaction could affect the broader construction value chain. CIF Chief Executive Officer Bärbel Kirchner said the federation welcomed the clarity the court provided, stressing that cement should not be viewed solely as a commercial matter between the companies involved.

"Our position has always been that cement is too important to Namibia's construction sector and infrastructure development to be considered only as a commercial transaction between the parties," Kirchner said.

"The broader public interest, competition, fair access, employment and long-term construction capacity must remain central considerations," she added. The CIF said its intervention was driven by concerns over the potential impact of changes in the cement market on contractors, small and medium-sized enterprises, suppliers, public procurement, infrastructure projects and consumers.

Cement is a fundamental input into housing, roads and other civil infrastructure, schools, clinics, water infrastructure, commercial developments and private construction. Consequently, changes in its price or availability can have ripple effects across the economy.

The CIF said it had previously raised concerns during the Competition Commission's stakeholder consultation process in June 2025. After ministerial approval in July 2026, it surveyed its members to gather structured feedback from the construction sector.

According to the federation, members highlighted concerns about cement prices, supply reliability, non-discriminatory access, preferential supply arrangements and the potential effect on Namibian-owned contractors and SMEs. The federation also warned that higher cement costs or reduced competitiveness could ultimately place pressure on construction companies and employment.

Importantly, CIF stressed that its position was not directed at any particular company, investor or nationality, but at the market structure.

"The concern has been structural, namely the importance of maintaining effective competition in a strategic construction input market," the CIF stated.

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Meanwhile, the High Court ruling provides an opportunity to reconsider the competition implications of the proposed transaction against the wider economic interests of Namibia's construction sector.

CIF noted it remains prepared to engage with government, the Competition Commission, industry stakeholders and its members, while calling for transparent stakeholder consultations should the transaction be considered again.

It wants any future assessment to examine the potential effects on cement pricing, supply security, market access, Namibian-owned businesses, SMEs, employment, public infrastructure delivery and consumers.

The federation added that it respected the court's decision and thanked ITE Products, Pharaoh Cement and their legal representatives at Cronjé Inc for bringing the matter before the High Court.