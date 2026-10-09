Southern Africa: Namibia, Zimbabwe Seek to Grow Trade and Investment

Namibia and Zimbabwe have stepped up efforts to increase trade and investment between the two countries, with government and business leaders calling for stronger commercial partnerships to match their long-standing political ties.

They made the commitment yesterday during the Zimbabwe-Namibia Trade Mission in Windhoek, where businesses from both countries met to explore new markets, build partnerships, and discuss investment opportunities.

Speaking on behalf of the executive director of the Ministry of International Relations and Trade, deputy director for trade promotion Sakeus Kapenda said Namibia and Zimbabwe already enjoy strong political and diplomatic relations, but trade between the two countries has not reached the level it should.

"Our objective should be to ensure that those strong relationships are increasingly reflected in the volume of trade, investment and business partnerships between our two sister countries," he said.

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Kapenda said the trade mission is intended to connect businesses and help them identify opportunities that can lead to new investments and trade deals.

He said Namibia sees opportunities for cooperation in agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, mining and mineral beneficiation, pharmaceuticals, logistics, renewable energy and other value-added industries.

He added that while governments can create policies that support trade, businesses must use those opportunities.

"Government can create the policy and regulatory environment, but sustainable trade and investment growth ultimately depends on the private sector taking advantage of the opportunities available," he said.

One of the main outcomes of the trade mission was the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Zimbabwe's trade promotion agency, ZimTrade, and the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB).

The agreement is expected to strengthen cooperation on investment promotion, improve market access and create stronger links between exporters and investors in both countries.

ZimTrade also renewed a second agreement with the Agro Marketing and Trade Agency (AMTA) to continue cooperation in agriculture and agro processing.

Kapenda said the agreements should produce real business results.

"Their real value will be measured by the business partnerships created, investments facilitated, products introduced into new markets and trade transactions generated as a result of this cooperation," he said.

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Zimbabwe's ambassador to Namibia, Melody Chaurura, described the trade mission as an important step in strengthening economic relations between the two neighbouring countries.

She said the visit aims to identify new trade routes, create business partnerships, and encourage companies from Namibia and Zimbabwe to do business with one another.

"Our participants and representatives of the private sector from Namibia... signal a shared commitment to deepen economic ties between our two sister republics and foster regional integration," Chaurura said.

For Namibia, stronger trade with Zimbabwe could create new markets for locally produced goods and attract more investment into sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture and logistics.

Zimbabwean businesses could also benefit from easier access to Namibia's ports and transport corridors, while Namibian companies could use Zimbabwe as a gateway to expand into other regional markets.

Kapenda said businesses should also look beyond buying and selling goods by exploring joint ventures, technology transfer, industrial cooperation and regional value chains.

"As we move forward, I encourage our institutions to maintain regular communication and translate this engagement into concrete follow-up activities," he said.

He said these activities should include identifying products with export potential, sharing market information and removing barriers that make it difficult for businesses to trade across borders.