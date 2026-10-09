Namibia: Santam to Delist After Sanlam Buyout

Financial services giant Sanlam has launched a definitive bid to acquire full ownership of Santam, offering minority shareholders a massive 26.6% premium to take the continent's leading short-term insurer private.

The proposed ZAR505-per-share (N$504.83) cash buyout would delist Santam from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX), and A2X. If regulators and shareholders approve the deal at the upcoming general meeting on 30 November 2026, it will end a century-long dual corporate structure and integrate Santam as a wholly owned subsidiary of Sanlam by early 2027.

"This is the natural next step in a partnership that has developed over more than a century. Bringing Santam fully into the Sanlam Group aligns ownership with the operational relationship that already exists, while providing Santam minority shareholders with an attractive cash liquidity opportunity at a premium," Sanlam Group chief executive officer Paul Hanratty said.

The offer of ZAR505 (N$504.83) per share is 26.6% higher than Santam's market price of ZAR399 (N$398.87) before the announcement. It is also above the insurer's previous record share price of ZAR451.70 (N$451.55), giving minority shareholders the opportunity to sell their shares at a higher price than the market value before the offer was announced.

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If the transaction goes ahead, shareholders who are not part of Sanlam's existing stake will be paid in cash, while Sanlam will become the sole owner of Santam. The insurer will also be removed from the JSE, NSX and A2X.

Sanlam said owning all of Santam will match the way the two companies have already been working together for years. It said full ownership will make it easier to manage its insurance businesses, reduce the costs of keeping Santam listed on three stock exchanges and allow the group to make investment decisions more quickly.

The independent Santam board has unanimously recommended that eligible shareholders vote in favour of the transaction after considering the offer and receiving advice from an independent expert.

Santam chief executive officer Tavaziva Madzinga said the proposal would strengthen the insurer and support its future growth.

"Santam has thrived alongside Sanlam for over a century, and this proposal is a logical progression of that relationship. It provides our shareholders with an attractive, cash-certain outcome at a meaningful premium, while giving the business full access to the scale, capital strength and diversified capabilities of the Sanlam Group. For our clients, intermediaries and employees, it means continuity; deeper investment in the franchise; and a sharper platform to keep leading South Africa's general insurance market and expanding our footprint across the continent," Madzinga said.

Sanlam is one of Africa's largest financial services groups, offering life insurance, investment, savings, credit and wealth management products. The group operates in more than 30 countries across Africa as well as in parts of Asia and has a long presence in Namibia through its insurance and investment businesses. Santam is South Africa's largest short-term insurer and provides personal, commercial, agricultural and specialist insurance products.

The company also has operations in several African countries, including Namibia, where it serves individuals and businesses through its insurance network. The two companies have worked together for more than 100 years. Sanlam has gradually increased its shareholding in Santam over the years and already controls the business through its majority stake.

The latest offer would allow Sanlam to own the insurer outright while removing it from the stock market.

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In Namibia, the transaction is significant because Santam is listed on the NSX and both companies operate in the local insurance market. If the deal is approved, Santam shares will no longer trade on the NSX, and eligible shareholders, including those in Namibia, will receive ZAR505 (N$504.83) in cash for each share they own.

Sanlam said the deal supports its Vision 2030 strategy, which focuses on simplifying the group and expanding its business across Africa. The company believes full ownership of Santam will make it easier to grow its insurance operations and strengthen its position in key markets.

Sanlam said it will send a combined circular containing full details of the proposed transaction to Santam shareholders in the coming weeks. Shareholders are expected to vote on the proposal at a general meeting around 30 November 2026. If shareholders and regulators approve it, the transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.