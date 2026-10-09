Namibia: Gawanas - Removal Campaign Driven By Tribalism

Gaos Julienne Gawanas has dismissed attempts to remove her as head of the /Khomanin Traditional Authority, saying the approach is illegal and driven by tribalism.

She says her openness to people from different ethnic groups and clans may have fueled the opposition.

Speaking yesterday at her residence in Dolam, Katutura, alongside members of the Royal family, Gawanas responded to allegations from a faction of the /Khomanin community that wants her out.

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She said the accusations were not based on legitimate concerns about her leadership, but on opposition to her decision to accommodate people from outside the community. She said she would comply if the law barred her from doing so.

"If there is a law that says I should not accommodate people from other clans, then I will do so. But at this moment, the law does not say that," she said.

She also challenged her accusers to produce evidence and take the matter to court rather than pursue what she called an illegitimate campaign. "If they have proof, then they must challenge me in the court of law," she said.

Her remarks come after months of deepening division in the community. A group led by activist Shaun Gariseb is calling for her removal over allegations including abuse of power, alleged illegal land sales, lack of accountability and alleged mismanagement of community resources.

The faction has held a series of voting exercises in areas where /Khomanin members live. Its steering committee announced in June that 889 of 986 participants voted to remove Gawanas, while 86 voted against and 11 ballots were spoilt. The campaign began at a January meeting at AI Steenkamp Primary School, where the committee says more than 700 community members resolved to pursue her removal.

The /Khomanin Traditional Authority has consistently rejected the process as illegal and disputed the authority of the group behind it. Its spokesperson, Walter Hoabeb, told the press conference yesterday that the allegations were unfounded and the election bogus.

"/Khomanin Traditional Authority has taken cognisance of the unfounded allegations circulating on social media about the bogus and illegal elections and alleging that the queen was removed, which is illegal," Hoabeb said.

He said the traditional authority recognises neither the election nor its organisers, and argued that they have no power to remove a sitting queen.

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"The election and the group are not recognised by us," Hoabeb said.

The dispute has also dragged in Urban and Rural Development Minister James Sankwasa, whose ministry oversees traditional authorities. Sankwasa has distanced himself from the vote, saying his office did not sanction it and that he was unaware of who appointed the person who supervised it. The ministry has not endorsed the purported removal.

Gariseb challenges that position, arguing that the community did not need the minister's permission to conduct its process. He has cited Section 8(1) of the Traditional Authorities Act, which says a chief or head of a traditional community may be removed by community members, in accordance with customary law, where there is sufficient reason.

The same section requires the minister to notify the President once a chief has been lawfully removed, and the President to recognise the removal by proclamation in the Government Gazette.

That requirement is at the centre of the dispute. Gawanas and the traditional authority maintain that the vote was not a lawful removal and that she remains the legitimate leader. Her opponents say they are acting under the Act and

/Khomanin customary law.

The group has also demanded answers from the ministry on its petition, the status of the Section 12 process and financial audit reports. It has since indicated that it is considering legal action.

For the traditional authority, the issue is no longer only about allegations of poor governance or land management. It is about whether a group outside the recognised Traditional Authority can legally organise a process to remove a sitting traditional leader.