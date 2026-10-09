Namibia: Muharukua Pushes JCB Creation Through Mining

Opuwo — During his remarks on the first day of the Kunene Mining Summit, Kunene Governor Vipuakuje Muharukua said the region has a vision of creating more jobs and attracting investors through the mining sector and other sectors of the economy.

He said his office has received interest from various investors who have indicated that they are willing to create jobs and build schools in the region.

The mining summit is being hosted in Opuwo and will end tomorrow.

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President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is expected to officiate at the summit today.

Various stakeholders, community members and traditional authorities are attending the summit.

Muharukua said the inaugural Kunene Mining Summit is hosted in partnership with Epangelo Mining Company and brings decision-makers and the people affected by those decisions into one room.

It is hosted under the theme, 'Fostering an Enabling Environment for Sustainable Mining and Inclusive Economic Growth.'

"Each part matters. An enabling environment means rules that are clear, decisions that move, infrastructure that works and dialogue that starts early," the governor said.

Muharukua added that sustainable mining means work that is safe, lawful and respectful of land and water.

"Inclusive growth means that the benefits can be seen in homes, in local businesses and in the prospects of young people across this region," he said.

The political head said Kunene is attracting serious attention as a mineral frontier. "Our geological potential stretches across base and precious metals, industrial minerals, gemstones and dimension stones," he stated. To exploration companies and investors, Muharukua emphasised that Kunene welcomes serious capital, geological expertise and patient partnerships.

"To government and our public

agencies: the burden is on us to coordinate. Mineral rights, environmental clearance, land use, labour standards and local planning cannot operate as separate conversations that only meet when there is a dispute," he said.

He urged stakeholders to address overlaps between exclusive prospecting licences and mining claims, make service points more accessible, and clearly inform applicants about what information is required, who makes the decisions and how long each step should take. "We cannot promise approval outside the law," he added.

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The governor stated that women and young people must enter the industry as skilled workers, operators, suppliers and owners.

He said community benefit is not a favour at the end of a project, but rather part of how a responsible project earns lasting support.

Also speaking at the summit, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board, Julia Meutudhana, said there are opportunities for job creation in the Kunene region. She said job creation will not come mainly from mining, but rather from logistics and tourism. She said Kunene has beautiful landscapes and locations that have been featured on the big screens.

"It also has the potential to grow its creative tourism sector, where tourists would be able to learn traditional crafts and art from local people," she added.

In addition, she said Kunene's diverse landscapes offer opportunities for various adventure sports, such as 4x4 safaris, hiking and endurance races.