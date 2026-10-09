Namibia: From Refugee Camp to Geneva .... Ambassador Vows to Turn Diplomacy Into Opportunities

From growing up in refugee camps during Namibia's liberation struggle to preparing to represent the country at the heart of global diplomacy in Geneva, Ambassador Ndiitah Nghipondoka-Robiati says her new assignment is about more than attending international meetings.

She says her mission is to turn Namibia's diplomatic presence in Switzerland and Geneva into concrete opportunities in trade, investment, tourism, and economic development.

"My mandate from Her Excellency the President is very clear: to increase trade with, and investment into, Namibia. That will be the central focus of my tenure," Nghipondoka-Robiati said.

The newly appointed Ambassador to Switzerland and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva said Namibia has not yet fully tapped into the opportunities presented by Switzerland's investors, financial institutions and companies.

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She intends to change that by positioning Namibia more actively as an attractive, stable and well-governed investment destination.

"Personally, what I want to change is the level of visibility Namibia enjoys in Switzerland. By the end of my tenure, I would like Namibia to be known not only as a beautiful destination, but as a serious partner for trade and investment," she said.

Tourism is one area she believes could benefit from stronger links between Namibia and the Swiss market.

According to Nghipondoka-Robiati, Swiss travellers value nature, authenticity and sustainability -- qualities Namibia can offer.

She said she will explore stronger links between Namibia's tourism value chain and the Swiss market by working with tour operators, airlines and travel networks to attract more visitors.

But her diplomatic agenda extends beyond bilateral relations with Switzerland.

In Geneva, she will represent Namibia in negotiations on issues including trade, health, climate change, human rights, technology and sustainable development.

Among the issues she believes Namibia must push harder on is the processing and value addition of its natural resources, particularly critical minerals.

"For too long, our raw materials have left our shores unprocessed, and with them the jobs, skills and income they could have created at home," she said.

She said Namibia must protect the policy space needed to industrialise, process its resources locally and access international markets on fair terms.

Her focus is therefore not only on securing international agreements, but on ensuring that decisions made in Geneva have an impact at home.

"If the decisions taken in Geneva translate into a better life for the Namibians at household level, then we will have succeeded," she said.

The ambassador's journey to this new diplomatic role began far from the conference rooms of Geneva.

Nghipondoka-Robiati was born in a refugee camp in Zambia and later lived in Angola during the liberation struggle.

She said her parents and other Namibians in exile were either studying, fighting at the front or administering the affairs of those living outside the country.

"What left the deepest impression on me was that we all shared one aim: the liberation of Namibia. Everything else was secondary," she said.

A defining moment came in 1986 when the United Nations Institute for Namibia in Lusaka celebrated its 10th anniversary.

The then United Nations Secretary-General, the late Javier Pérez de Cuéllar, attended the event as guest of honour. For the young Nghipondoka-Robiati, the event offered an early glimpse into the world of international diplomacy.

"What I remember most from those days is the spirit of cooperation among nations," she said.

"It planted in me the hope that one day I, too, could join those working to make the world a better place." She said her family also made sacrifices during the transition to an independent Namibia and the difficult process of rebuilding their lives.

Her father briefly served as the first Permanent Secretary of the ministry responsible for agriculture, but the family experienced hardship during that period.

Along the way, she said, mentors including Patty Geingos and Sandra Tjitendero taught her the value of hard work, self-respect, dignity and embracing people from all walks of life. Those lessons remain central to her approach to public service.

"Unity of vision triumphs over personal ambition. A shared purpose is greater than any individual and every person deserves to be treated with dignity," she said.

Although Geneva will be a new posting, Nghipondoka-Robiati said the multilateral environment is not completely unfamiliar to her.

She has previously participated in negotiations involving the African Continental Free Trade Area, Bi-National Commissions and World Trade Organisation committees.

She said one of the most important lessons she will take into her new assignment is the importance of building and maintaining networks.

She also stressed the need for careful preparation and finding common ground during negotiations. However, she acknowledged that she will have to adjust to the speed of diplomacy in Geneva.

"What I will have to unlearn is the pace I have grown accustomed to at home," she said.

She said Geneva is a fast-moving environment where several negotiations, meetings and processes can take place at the same time across different organisations.

"Positions must be formulated quickly and interventions made at short notice. I will need to adjust to that rhythm and respond with speed and agility, while ensuring that every position I take remains faithful to Namibia's interests and properly coordinated with capital," she said.

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Behind the diplomatic title, however, is a personal cost that she says is often invisible to the public.

Nghipondoka-Robiati said years of public service have meant long hours, constant travel and time away from family and friends.

"There are moments missed and sacrifices made," she said.

She also recalled entering meetings at a time when gender parity was less established and being mistaken for the personal assistant of male colleagues instead of being recognised as an official in her own right.

Rather than allowing those experiences to discourage her, she decided to let her work speak for itself. "I would make sure my competence and my conduct speak for me," she said.

Her experiences, she said, taught her that respect is earned through contribution and that resilience means focusing on what one can control.

The diplomat's message to young Namibian women aspiring to leadership is simple.

"You will be underestimated, and some of your hardest work will go unseen. Do not let that define you. Prepare thoroughly, carry yourself with dignity, and never doubt that you belong in the room," she said.