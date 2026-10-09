Namibia: Youth Fund Piggery Thrives in Ohangwena

- Youth Development Fund beneficiary Johannes Ndawedapo is using his pig farming business at Onangolo village in the Epembe constituency to create jobs for young people and contribute to local food production.

Ndawedapo established the Onangolo Piggery through support from the Ohangwena Regional Youth Development Fund. The project was recently visited by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Youth, Civic Relations and Community Development during its oversight mission in the Ohangwena region.

The committee visited Youth Development Fund-supported projects to assess their progress and impact. It also engaged beneficiaries to understand the challenges they face and to find ways of strengthening youth businesses and creating sustainable livelihoods.

"My piggery is progressing well, with pork produced from the project already reaching the market," Ndawedapo said.

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The business has also created employment opportunities for young people. Since the project started, more than 12 young people have received employment opportunities through the enterprise. Currently, five people are permanently employed at the piggery and Ohangwena Butchery.

Despite facing challenges, Ndawedapo said the business continues to grow. The piggery currently has 58 pigs at different stages of production.

The farmer is receiving mentorship from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform and the Livestock and Livestock Products Board of Namibia. The mentorship is aimed at helping the business maintain proper quality standards.

Ndawedapo stressed that good hygiene, proper feeding and giving animals the correct medication dosages are important in his business.

He said these practices are necessary to ensure that the pigs remain healthy and that the pork produced is safe and of good quality.

The Onangolo Piggery demonstrates how government support for young entrepreneurs can help create employment while also supporting food production in local communities.

The Youth Development Fund aims to support young people in starting and growing businesses. Ndawedapo's project shows how such support can be used to build a business that provides both economic opportunities and employment for other young people.

"As the piggery continues to develop, my focus remains on maintaining the health of my animals, producing quality pork and creating more opportunities for young people in the Ohangwena Region," Ndawedapo said.

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