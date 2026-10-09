Namibia: Brothers Allegedly Murder Their Own...As Driver Dies in Truck At Service Station

An altercation between three brothers turned deadly in Tsumeb when one of them lost his life in the fight.

David Uiseb (28) died after he was allegedly attacked by his two brothers with a knife and stones.

The incident happened on Monday evening at Kuvukiland location in Tsumeb.

Oshikoto Regional Commander, Commissioner Ndafudha Iifo, confirmed the incident.

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According to the police report, the three brothers allegedly went to shebeens, where they spent the night drinking.

Police said that on their way home, an argument erupted, which allegedly resulted in the two brothers attacking Uiseb.

It is alleged that one of the brothers first hit Uiseb with a stone, while the second brother later stabbed him with a knife.

Uiseb died at the scene, while his two brothers fled, but were arrested the following day.

The two suspects are expected to appear in the Tsumeb Magistrate's Court today.

Police said the reason for the argument remains unclear, while investigations are ongoing.

Commissioner Iifo urged people to refrain from engaging in arguments while they are drunk or at shebeens, as such situations can be dangerous.

"When a person is drunk, they can attack someone. It is important for a person to leave the shebeen to avoid confrontation," she said.

In a separate incident, a 62-year-old truck driver was found dead inside his truck on Monday at Onamulunga Service Station in the Oshikoto region.

According to the police, the driver travelled to Oshakati on Saturday to deliver goods.

His colleagues had been trying to call him, but he did not answer. They later tracked the truck to the service station.

Police said his colleagues went to the service station, where they found him sitting on a chair inside the truck, dead.

His phone was found switched on, while one of the windows was slightly open for ventilation.

Police said the body was taken to the hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.