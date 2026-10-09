Namibia: Kidnapping Suspects Granted Bail

Swakopmund — Three men from Swakopmund who allegedly attempted to kidnap two minor boys on Saturday were each granted N$10 000 bail.

The suspects, Leomaro Ramothibe (21), Leamaro Moller (23) and Lee Moller (27), made their first appearance in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court yesterday.

They are accused of allegedly attempting to kidnap two boys, aged 12 and 13, in the DRC informal settlement on Saturday morning.

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The boys were allegedly on their way to buy fish when a car stopped in front of them. The suspects, who were allegedly wearing black face masks, reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and grabbed the boys.

The 13-year-old allegedly managed to run away, while the 12-year-old also tried to flee but was allegedly chased him in the car.

Senior Inspector Judith Shomongula told New Era that the suspects allegedly attempted to force the complainant's son and nephew into their vehicle without their consent, leading to their arrest.

According to court documents, the suspects are to surrender their travel documents and are prohibited from applying for new ones.

They must also report to the Mondesa police station once a week.

The suspects were further ordered not to interfere with the investigation, the victims or witnesses, and not to commit a similar offence.

The court warned that they could be arrested again if they breach any of the bail conditions.

The case was postponed to 14 December while police investigations continue