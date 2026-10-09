Namibia: Iconic Mustang Gt Gains a Darker, More Distinctive Edge

Ford Motor Company is adding a darker and more distinctive interpretation of its iconic performance car to its local line-up with the introduction of the limited-edition Mustang GT Nite Pony pack. Building on the unmistakable character of the seventh-generation Mustang GT, the Mustang GT Nite Pony pack introduces a series of blacked-out exterior details that give the legendary sports car an even more purposeful presence, while retaining the exhilarating performance, technology and driving dynamics that define Mustang GT.

The Mustang GT Nite Pony pack is available in Oxford White, Vapor Blue, Orange Fury, Race Red, Molten Magenta and Absolute Black, with the contrasting black exterior treatments creating a particularly striking appearance on the lighter colours.

At the heart of the Mustang GT Nite Pony pack is Ford's naturally aspirated 5.0-litre Coyote V8 engine, producing 328kW of power at 7 000rpm and 540Nm of torque at 5 100rpm. The V8 is paired with Ford's 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission with paddle shifters and rear-wheel drive with a limited-slip differential.

The Mustang GT Nite Pony pack also features the Mustang GT's selectable Drive Modes, Normal, Sport, Track, Drag Strip, Slippery and Custom, allowing drivers to tailor the vehicle's steering effort, engine response, transmission and electronic stability control to suit their preferences and driving conditions.

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What sets the Mustang GT Nite Pony pack apart, is its distinctive appearance, centred around an extensive use of black exterior detailing. The distinctive blacked-out treatment extends across the exterior, with 19x9-inch front and 19x9.5-inch rear black-painted aluminium wheels complemented by black GT, 5.0 and Pony badges, black mirror caps and a black grille. A painted black roof is available across all exterior colours, while a large rear spoiler finished in Absolute Black and headlamps with black bezels further reinforce the vehicle's bold, performance-focused appearance.

Together, these details create a more dramatic interpretation of Mustang GT's familiar shape, with the contrasting black elements highlighting its long bonnet, muscular rear haunches and fastback profile.

The seventh-generation Mustang GT and Mustang Dark Horse arrived in southern Africa in late 2024, continuing a local legacy with their combination of V8 performance, modern technology and unmistakable design.

The Mustang GT Nite Pony pack adds a darker interpretation to this enduring formula, combining the familiar Mustang GT performance and heritage with distinctive black exterior detailing.

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"Mustang is one of those rare vehicles where the name, the shape and the sound have become part of popular culture," said Ryan Searle, Director of Sales Operations, Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (Manufacturing) (Pty) Ltd. "The Mustang GT Nite Pony pack takes that instantly recognisable character and gives it a darker, more contemporary expression. It is designed for customers who want the performance and heritage of Mustang GT, but with an appearance that stands apart."