Uganda, Mozambique Strengthen Tourism Cooperation At Maputo Roadshow

The Uganda High Commission in Dar es Salaam successfully organized the Uganda Tourism Roadshow in Maputo on 8th October 2026, aimed at promoting Destination Uganda, strengthening tourism partnerships and expanding business opportunities between Uganda and Mozambique.

The Uganda Tourism Roadshow was organised by the Uganda High Commission in Dar es Salaam as part of efforts to promote Destination Uganda, deepen tourism partnerships and increase tourist flows between the two countries.

Speaking at the event, Uganda's High Commissioner to Mozambique, retired Colonel Fred Mwesigye, highlighted the country's tourism attractions, including mountain gorilla trekking, wildlife safaris, cultural heritage and adventure tourism.

Mwesigye called for stronger collaboration between Uganda and Mozambique, saying the two countries could leverage their bilateral relations to attract tourism investment, undertake joint destination marketing and increase visitor numbers.

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Telma Sono, representing the Mozambique National Institute for Tourism (INATUR), welcomed the initiative and emphasised the importance of strengthening tourism cooperation, private-sector partnerships and knowledge exchange between the two countries.

A key highlight of the roadshow was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on tourism cooperation between the Association of Uganda Tour Operators (AUTO) and the Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators of Mozambique (AVITUM).

The agreement establishes a framework for joint tourism promotion, business partnerships and the development of multi-destination tourism packages aimed at encouraging travellers to explore both countries.

The partnership is also expected to strengthen collaboration between tourism operators, create new business opportunities and improve the visibility of Uganda and Mozambique in regional and international tourism markets.

The roadshow also facilitated 100 business-to-business (B2B) meetings through a virtual platform, connecting Ugandan tour operators with their Mozambican counterparts.

The meetings provided an opportunity for businesses to establish direct contacts, explore commercial partnerships and discuss the development of joint tourism packages.

The engagements also sought to identify ways of increasing tourist flows between the two countries by strengthening cooperation among travel agents, tour operators and other tourism industry stakeholders.

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The initiative forms part of the Uganda High Commission's economic and commercial diplomacy efforts to position Uganda as a preferred tourism destination, diversify its source markets and translate international partnerships into tangible economic opportunities.

Through closer cooperation with Mozambique, Uganda aims to expand its reach in the regional tourism market while creating opportunities for investment, business growth and increased tourist arrivals.

The agreement between AUTO and AVITUM, alongside the business-to-business engagements, marks a step towards strengthening private-sector links and promoting cross-border tourism cooperation between the two countries.