Ethiopia: Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Arrives in Ethiopia for Working Visit

9 October 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar arrived in Addis Ababa on October 8, 2026, for a working visit aimed at strengthening the multifaceted partnership between Ethiopia and India.

State Minister of Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Berhanu Tsegaye, welcomed Jaishankar at Bole International Airport upon his arrival.

The visit is expected to feature high-level discussions on advancing bilateral relations and exploring opportunities to deepen cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

The visit underscores the importance both countries attach to strengthening their longstanding partnership and elevating bilateral cooperation to new heights, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Read the original article on ENA.

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