Nigeria/Comoros: Comoros Vs Nigeria Preview - Super Falcons Begin 2028 Olympic Race in Ikenne

Nigeria, Africa's most successful women's national team, return to Olympic qualifying after their appearance at Paris 2024 ended a 16-year absence from the competition.

The Super Falcons will begin their quest for a second consecutive Olympic appearance on Friday when they face Comoros in the first leg of their second-round African qualifying tie for the Los Angeles 2028 Women's Football Tournament.

Nigeria, Africa's most successful women's national team, return to Olympic qualifying after their appearance at Paris 2024 ended a 16-year absence from the competition. However, the road to Los Angeles presents another demanding challenge, with only two African nations guaranteed places at the Games.

The first leg is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Nigerian time on Friday, 9 October, at Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State.

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Despite Comoros being the nominal home team, the match will take place in Nigeria because the island nation does not have a stadium approved by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for international fixtures. Consequently, both legs of the tie will be played at the same venue, with the return fixture scheduled for Tuesday.

For interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen, the encounter represents his first official assignment in charge of the Super Falcons and an opportunity to begin the Olympic qualification campaign with a convincing performance.

But while Nigeria enter the tie with significantly greater international experience, Comoros arrive with confidence after an extraordinary opening round in which they scored 30 goals without conceding.

Nigeria's Olympic qualification campaign begins in round two

The Super Falcons were among the highest-ranked teams in the qualifying competition and received a bye into the second round, allowing them to avoid the opening stage.

Comoros, meanwhile, earned their place in the second round after dismantling Sudan over two legs in June.

Nigeria's pedigree in African women's football is unquestionable. The Falcons have won the Women's Africa Cup of Nations a record 10 times and remain one of the continent's most recognisable teams.

However, continental dominance has not always translated into smooth Olympic qualification campaigns.

Nigeria returned to the women's Olympic football tournament at Paris 2024 after missing the previous four editions. Their participation in France was a significant achievement, and they will now be determined to make the Games for a second consecutive time.

The challenge is straightforward in principle but unforgiving in practice: negotiate five knockout rounds and finish among the two African teams that qualify for Los Angeles.

That leaves little room for a poor two-legged tie, particularly against opponents who have already demonstrated their ability to score heavily.

Comoros arrive after a 30-goal qualifying statement

Comoros could hardly have made a more emphatic start to their Olympic qualifying campaign.

They opened their first-round tie against Sudan with a staggering 17-0 victory on 4 June before completing the job with a 13-0 win in the return fixture on 8 June.

The result gave them a remarkable 30-0 aggregate victory, with the team scoring 30 times and keeping clean sheets in both matches.

Among the standout performers were Houmadi and H. Ahamada, who scored four goals each across the two games. Boina Ali added three goals, while Maoulida and D. Saïd were also among the scorers.

Those numbers highlight the attacking confidence Comoros have carried into the competition. They have shown that they can take their chances and turn territorial dominance into goals.

However, the context is important.

The Sudan tie provided Comoros with a successful opening to their campaign, but facing Nigeria represents a substantial increase in the level of opposition. The Super Falcons possess greater experience in major international tournaments, a deeper history of competing against elite African teams and players accustomed to high-pressure fixtures.

Friday's contest will therefore provide a more meaningful measure of how far Comoros have progressed and whether their first-round scoring form can translate against a more experienced opponent.

Eguavoen faces squad reshuffle

Nigeria's preparations have not been entirely straightforward, with several players withdrawing from the original squad.

Asisat Oshoala, Ashley Plumptre and Oluwatosin Demehin are among those who became unavailable. Eguavoen also released Oluwakemi Adegbuyi and Favour Nkwocha to rejoin the Flamingos ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco.

The changes forced the coaching staff to adjust their plans and bring in replacements before the opening fixture.

Nevertheless, Eguavoen has expressed confidence in the players available to him, insisting that the squad has sufficient quality and experience to handle the challenge.

The immediate task will be to establish control, maintain defensive concentration and ensure Nigeria's attacking play produces a clear advantage before the return leg.

With both matches taking place in Ikenne, the conventional home-and-away advantage is largely removed. The Falcons must therefore approach the tie with the same seriousness they would bring to a difficult away fixture, while also making the most of their familiarity with the venue.

For Eguavoen, the key is to ensure that the squad changes do not disrupt the team's organisation or its understanding of what is required over the two legs.

Nigeria's experience should count for something, but that advantage must be reflected in their performance rather than simply assumed because of their history.

Ajibade wants Nigeria to take it one game at a time

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade has also stressed the importance of starting the campaign positively.

With only two African teams set to qualify for the Olympics, every round carries significant consequences. A strong first-leg result would give Nigeria greater control over the tie and reduce the pressure heading into Tuesday's return fixture.

Ajibade, however, has urged her teammates to remain focused on the immediate task rather than become distracted by the prospect of reaching Los Angeles.

"We'll take it one step at a time, one game at a time," she said.

That approach will be particularly important in a competition where one poor performance can bring an otherwise promising campaign to an abrupt end.

For Nigeria, the priority is to take control of the Comoros tie before turning attention to the increasingly difficult challenges that lie ahead.

Comoros coach embraces the challenge

Comoros head coach Yusuf Abdullah has acknowledged the difficulty of facing Nigeria but insists his team will approach the match with belief and a clear plan.

Abdullah described the opportunity to compete against the 10-time African champions as a significant honour and an important experience for his players.

He also emphasised the wider importance of the fixture to the development of women's football in Comoros, viewing the tie as an opportunity for his team to test itself against one of Africa's most established sides.

Rather than focusing on the possibility of defeat, the coach has encouraged his players to concentrate on their performance and compete according to their style of play.

Captain Assimina Maoulida has adopted a similarly composed approach, playing down the pressure surrounding the encounter and saying the players intend to enjoy the occasion while giving their best.

Comoros may enter the fixture as underdogs, but their 30-goal first-round performance suggests they will not lack confidence in the final third.

The question is whether they can reproduce that attacking effectiveness against a Nigerian side with considerably more experience of this level of competition.

Nigeria vs Comoros: The numbers

The contrast between the two teams is clear in their recent Olympic qualifying records and international achievements.

Nigeria

Previous Olympic appearance: Paris 2024

Women's Africa Cup of Nations titles: 10

Current Olympic qualifying campaign: Bye into the second round

Goals scored in this qualifying campaign: Yet to play

Goals conceded in this qualifying campaign: Yet to play

Comoros

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Previous Olympic appearance: None

Women's Africa Cup of Nations titles: 0

First-round qualifying record: Two wins

Goals scored in this qualifying campaign: 30

Goals conceded in this qualifying campaign: 0

The statistics underline Nigeria's greater experience and Comoros' impressive start to the current campaign. However, neither set of numbers will decide Friday's contest.

Nigeria must demonstrate that their pedigree can translate into an effective performance, while Comoros will look to show that their first-round scoring exploits were more than a product of the opposition they faced.

What is at stake?

The immediate prize is a place in the third round of African Olympic qualifying, where the winner of the two-legged tie will face Morocco.

Morocco have already progressed after Congo withdrew from their scheduled second-round tie, while Cameroon also advanced following Guinea's withdrawal.

The qualification route remains a demanding one, with further knockout rounds separating Nigeria from a place at Los Angeles 2028.

For the Super Falcons, qualification would mean a second consecutive Olympic appearance and further evidence that their return to the Games at Paris 2024 was the beginning of a more consistent presence at the Olympics.

For Comoros, advancing would represent a landmark achievement and bring them closer to their first-ever appearance at the Women's Olympic Football Tournament.

The unusual arrangement of playing both legs in Ikenne also means Nigeria will have to manage the tie carefully, knowing that there will be no conventional home fixture in Comoros to navigate.

A convincing first-leg victory would place the Falcons in a strong position before Tuesday's return encounter. Anything less would leave more work to do in a qualifying campaign where the margin for error is slim.

For Eguavoen and his players, the mission is clear: respect Comoros, impose their quality and begin the journey to Los Angeles with a result that reflects Nigeria's ambition.