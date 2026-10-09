Nigeria: INEC to Display Voter Register, Distribute PVCs in 168 Taraba Wards

The one-week exercise, which will run until 16 October, will allow registered voters to verify their details, collect available PVCs and raise claims or objections over entries in the register

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will begin displaying the National Register of Voters and distributing Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) across 168 registration areas in Taraba State on Friday.

The one-week exercise, which will run until 16 October, will allow registered voters to verify their details, collect available PVCs and raise claims or objections over entries in the register.

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In a statement issued in Jalingo on Thursday, Ngunan Iyongo, INEC's Head of Voter Education and Publicity, said the exercise would take place daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ms Iyongo issued the statement on behalf of the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state.

According to the commission, the exercise covers people who registered as voters, transferred their registration or requested replacement of lost PVCs between August and December 2025 under Phase One of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise.

INEC urged affected voters to visit their designated registration areas to confirm that their names and other details had been correctly captured in the register.

The commission said voters could also raise claims or objections where they discovered errors or discrepancies in their records.

However, not all PVCs may be available during the exercise. INEC said additional cards would be made available for collection after they were received by its Taraba office from the commission's headquarters in Abuja.

The display of the voters' register will end on 16 October, but PVC collection will continue afterwards at INEC offices in the respective local government areas.

The commission urged eligible voters, community leaders, political parties and civil society organisations to encourage residents to verify their registration details and collect their cards ahead of forthcoming elections.