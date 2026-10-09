Somalia: UK Raises Concern Over Somaliland Journalist Arrests

Hargeisa, Somaliland — Britain has expressed concern over the number of journalist arrests in Somaliland, saying more than 50 cases had been recorded in less than two years and warning that repeated detentions risk undermining its democratic reputation.

The British Office Hargeisa said in a statement that recent discussions with the minister of information and representatives of the media sector had underscored the United Kingdom's concerns.

"Any arrest should be conducted in line with due process and with proper judicial oversight," the office said.

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The statement did not identify individual cases or specify the source of the arrest figures.

Britain said Somaliland rightly took pride in its democratic reputation, but warned that repeated arrests of journalists could damage that standing.

"A free media strengthens Somaliland; it does not weaken it," the statement said.

The office described independent journalism, freedom of expression and civic space as signs of confidence and resilience in a democracy.

Britain also welcomed the introduction of a Media Bill before Somaliland's Parliament this week, describing it as an opportunity to address longstanding challenges in the sector and establish a sustainable, independent media environment.

It said the proposed Media Council should be impartial and have the authority to resolve disputes independently.

The British Office reaffirmed its commitment to supporting media freedom in Somaliland.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; HornDiplomat News Desk)