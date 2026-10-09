Tunisia: Accountability 'A Legitimate Claim' - President Saïed

Tunis, Oct. 9 — President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed Thursday received in Carthage Speaker of the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) Brahim Bouderbala and President of the National Council of Regions and Districts (CNRD) Imed Derbali.

The meeting focused on several proposals and projects in connection to the social situation and the complementarity of roles between the functions of the State under the powers set by the constitution, the Presidency said.

"Routine or orchestrated impediments are still numerous," the Head of State said, "yet, the resolve to iron them out is stronger."

Relentless work continues to meet the demands of the Tunisian people through the legislation but also a revolutionary thinking rooted in fresh concepts, the President further said.

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The President of the Republic hailed the Tunisian people for the profound awareness they have demonstrated. Every official is duty-bound to draw inspiration from it and share citizens' suffering while scrupulously striving to root out its causes.

Tunisia is experiencing "historic moments" that require an utter break with all forms of injustice, President Saïed added. Those who seek in vain to divide the country are still showing nostalgia for the past.

"As long as the Tunisian people show historic awareness, their plans and manoeuvres will be doomed to failure," he added. The Tunisan state will always remain united and will not give in to blackmail regardless of the schemes used by these parties to present themselves as "victims" when they are the "real culprits."

Accountabilty is "legitimate" far removed from any form of settling scores, the President unserscored. The State is not fragile and will not be the prey of anyone.

"Hardships will undoubtedly be overcome not through statements but rather through concrete and swift measures," the Head of State added. "Truth will be unveiled with no immunity or exception for anyone."