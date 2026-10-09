Rwanda: Six 2026 Animated Adventures Worth Adding to Your Watchlist

From talking beavers and tablet-obsessed toys to a coyote with a lawsuit, 2026's big, animated releases have found fresh ways to turn wild imagination into stories for every age.

If you are looking for something to watch with the family over the weekend, these six films offer a mix of slapstick, fantasy, and heart, with unlikely heroes taking on strange worlds, corporate villains, and the pull of the digital age.

Here are six animated adventures from 2026 worth adding to your watchlist.

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Forgotten Island

Two childhood best friends are stranded on the mysterious island of Nakali, where the only way home may cost them a lifetime of shared memories.

H.E.R., Liza Soberano, Dave Franco, Manny Jacinto, Jenny Slate and Lea Salonga lend their voices to the DreamWorks film, written and directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado, the duo behind Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Rooted in Philippine mythology, it pairs a madcap adventure with a tender story about friendship and what we lose when we forget.

Coyote vs. Acme

After decades of exploding gadgets and misfiring rockets, Wile E. Coyote finally fights back, teaming up with a small-time accident lawyer to take the Acme corporation to court.

Will Forte, John Cena and Lana Condor star alongside the animated Looney Tunes, in a film directed by Dave Green and inspired by Ian Frazier's 1990 New Yorker piece. Shelved by Warner Bros. in 2023 before Ketchup Entertainment rescued it, the live-action and animation mix arrived in cinemas in August with a comeback story as dramatic as its plot.

Toy Story 5

When Bonnie gets a shiny new frog-shaped tablet called Lilypad, Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the gang find their jobs harder than ever as they compete with a rival for playtime.

Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack return, joined by Greta Lee as Lilypad and Conan O'Brien as a potty-training toy. Directed by Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris, the Pixar sequel tackles screen time and the changing nature of childhood, with a villain its director says means well.

Hoppers

An animal-loving young woman uses a new technology to place her consciousness in a robotic beaver, then rallies the animal kingdom to stop a smooth-talking mayor from destroying their habitat.

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Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan and Jon Hamm lead the voice cast, with Meryl Streep, Dave Franco and Kathy Najimy also featuring. Directed by Daniel Chong, creator of We Bare Bears, the original Pixar comedy blends body-swap silliness with an eco-minded message and arrived in March.

Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom

When the clumsy Farmer wrecks the flock's pumpkin patch just before Halloween, Shaun turns mad scientist to fix it, and things quickly spiral out of control as a hairy beast prowls the woods.

Directed by Steve Cox and Matthew Walker from a script by Mark Burton and Giles Pilbrow, the spooky-season outing is Aardman's third Shaun feature. Like its predecessors, it is stop-motion, packed with visual gags and light on dialogue, which makes it easy for any age or language to enjoy.

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender

Years after the Hundred-Year War, Aang learns of an ancient power that could save his culture from extinction and sets off on a global quest with his friends to find it before it falls into the wrong hands.

Eric Nam voices Aang, with Jessica Matten as Katara, Román Zaragoza as Sokka, Steven Yeun as Zuko, Dionne Quan as Toph and Dave Bautista as the villain Tagah. Directed by Lauren Montgomery, the film skipped cinemas and premiered on Paramount+ in July, continuing the beloved Nickelodeon series for a new generation.