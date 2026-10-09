South Africa: In the Shadow of 'Sandpapergate', Australia Are Back in SA for Overdue Test Series

Australia and South Africa resume Test hostilities on local soil for the first time since 2018 when they clash at Kingsmead in Durban, starting on Friday.

Can it really be eight years since Quinton de Kock and David Warner engaged in a heated exchange on the Kingsmead stairwell, with Faf du Plessis, wearing only a towel, readying himself for a scrap?

Warner found Quinton's surname to be particularly amusing. In retaliation, something was said about Warner's wife, adding fuel to the simmering fire.

De Kock was responsible for running out Proteas star batter AB de Villiers when attempting a badly judged run, which was exacerbated by Nathan Lyon dropping the ball on De Villiers while he was sprawled on the ground. The Aussies let both of them have it, and the taunting of De Kock continued before it reached boiling point on the stairwell.

Is it really eight years since Kagiso Rabada brushed shoulders with Steve Smith after dismissing the Aussie captain in the second Test at St George's Park? Rabada was at his fiery best, taking 11 wickets in the match, which the Proteas won by six wickets to level the series.

Rabada, though, was hauled into a disciplinary hearing and faced the prospect of missing the rest of the series for his altercation with Smith.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) didn't stand idly by...