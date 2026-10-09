Nigeria: How Ward Head Was Abducted, Killed

Kano — Gunmen abducted Alhaji Ahmad Yakubu Ahmad, the ward head of Aujarawa village in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State, from his residence in the early hours of Thursday, September 17, 2026, and his body was found shortly after.

The gunmen reportedly stormed his residence at about 1:30am, arriving on foot and firing several shots into the air before forcing their way into the house.

According to residents, the attackers shot at the entrance door before gaining access to the house, where they tied up some family members who were sleeping in a room.

They then proceeded to the ward head's apartment, dragged him out of his bedroom and took him away.

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The deceased's brother, Muhammad Auwal, told Daily Trust that the abductors beat his elder brother severely inside the residence and in the presence of his family before taking him to an unknown destination.

Auwal said the abductors contacted the family on September 18 and demanded N200 million ransom.

"After long negotiations, they reduced it to N50 million. Even at that, we insisted we could not afford it, so the bargaining continued.

"Finally, on September 22, when the abductors called, we proposed to pay N5 million. We were optimistic that they would accept the N5 million and release my brother. But instead, they stopped calling us.

"We did not hear anything again from the kidnappers or the police until September 30, when we heard about the discovery of a corpse at Danladin, Gezawa.

"We went there, but we were informed that the corpse had been buried on the orders of the police. Therefore, we rushed to the Divisional Police Office to make inquiries.

"Pictures of the corpse were shown to us, and I identified my brother by his head and feet.

"So, we demanded for the corpse, and the police referred us to their headquarters. We went there and filled all the necessary papers before we were allowed to exhume the corpse.

"We went back to Danladin, Gezawa, exhumed the lifeless body of the late Ahmad and gave him a befitting burial according to Islamic rites on the same day," he said.

'Police showed up late'

Auwal expressed disappointment over what he described as the police slow response to the incident.

He said the police were informed shortly after his brother was abducted at about 1:30am, but officers did not respond to the distress call until about 4:25am.

He further alleged that the police did not visit the residence until about noon on the same day.

"I'm disappointed with the police. This is the man who always extended a helping hand to them whenever they needed help, but look at the way they paid him back. This is unfortunate.

Speaking to Daily Trust, the deceased's eldest son, Tukur Ahmad Yakubu, described his father as a humble, humane, generous and simple man who was loved by the community.

He said his father's death had placed a heavy responsibility on him as the eldest of his children.

"The death of my father is a test for me in particular, being the eldest among his children, because all the burden of the house will now be transferred to me, and I never expected this to happen so soon.

"My prayer is that Allah (SWT) may grant me the strength and wisdom to lead the family.

"Sincerely speaking, we have tasted the bitterness of death, and the vacuum left behind by Baba will be difficult to fill by any member of the family. However, whenever I remember the good things people are saying about Baba, I feel relieved.

"Baba's death is a great loss not only to the immediate family, but to the entire Aujarawa community and Gezawa Local Government.

"It is going to be difficult for me to match Baba in dealing with people. The burden he was shouldering will be too heavy for me to bear.

"He was the kind of person who would never say no to any request you put to him. Even though he was not rich, his generosity made him popular beyond the Aujarawa community.

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"Baba could put himself in discomfort in order to solve someone's problem. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus," he said.

He appealed to the Kano State Government and other relevant authorities to ensure that his father's killers were brought to justice.

"All we want is justice. The government should track the killers of my father and ensure that they face the consequences of their actions.

"I don't want the blood of my late father to be wasted just like that. Those who killed him should not go unpunished," he added.

When Daily Trust visited the deceased's residence yesterday, sympathisers were still trooping in to condole with the family.

When contacted, the Kano State Police Command's Public Relations Officer, DSP Haruna Abdullahi Kiyawa, promised to call back after contacting the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Gezawa Local Government Area.

However, he had not responded as of the time of filing this report. Subsequent calls to him were unsuccessful, as he neither answered nor returned them.