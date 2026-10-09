South Africa: Zuma Remains in Hospital as Conflicting Reports Emerge Over His Health

uMkhonto weSizwe Party
Former President Jacob Zuma.
9 October 2026
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Former South African president Jacob Zuma has remained at a private hospital in Pietermaritzburg. However, there have been conflicting accounts about his health following his admission.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party said Zuma had attended a routine medical check-up, a procedure he undergoes twice a year, and reassured supporters that he was "healthy and in good spirits".

According to News24, his brother Khanya said that Zuma was unwell and remained in hospital. He said the situation was concerning and that the family was praying for Zuma's recovery.

The 84-year-old former president is set to testify before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases inquiry in two weeks.

Zuma was president from 2009 to 2018.

He now leads the uMkhonto weSizwe Party. His hospitalisation comes as his party continues its campaign activities for the local government elections on 4 November.

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