Nigeria: Olubadan Hails FG's Skills Empowerment Initiative As Game Changer in Tackling Poverty

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has described the Federal Government's vocational training and empowerment initiative as a game changer in tackling poverty and unemployment, particularly among young Nigerians.

The initiative, being implemented under the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS), is designed to enhance beneficiaries' employability, entrepreneurship and economic independence.

The monarch made the remarks when Dr Abiola Arogundade, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education (TVEE), paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday in Ibadan.

Arogundade visited the palace to brief the Olubadan on the ongoing Federal Government's vocational training and empowerment programme in Oyo State.

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An elated Olubadan lauded Arogundade for the initiative, stressing that it goes a long way in equipping beneficiaries with practical skills to become self-reliant and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria's economic development.

"It's a very good initiative, and we are very proud of Arogundade.

"I would also like to encourage many people in her position to emulate her, because this will go a long way in empowering people and reducing poverty in our society," he said.

Oba Ladoja urged influential individuals and organisations to emulate the government by investing in practical skills acquisition and income-generating opportunities for more Nigerians.

He said vocational training could provide sustainable sources of income and help beneficiaries overcome economic hardship.

The current training programme in Ibadan focuses on fashion design, artificial intelligence (AI) and makeup artistry.

Earlier, Arogundade said she visited the palace to inform the Olubadan that the grand finale of the 10-day vocational training for 200 youths in Oyo State would hold on Friday.

She described the briefing as important, given the programme's scale and its potential to empower residents of Ibadanland.

Arogundade said the 200 participants, trained in graphics design and AI, makeup artistry and fashion design, would receive work tools to establish themselves and earn a living.

She added that an additional 700 beneficiaries would receive tablets at the end of the programme to strengthen their digital capabilities and economic opportunities.

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Dr Abiola Arogundade

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education (OSSAP-TVEE)

October 8, 2026