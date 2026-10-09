Uganda: Cuba Congratulates Uganda On 64th Independence, President Díaz-Canel Pledges to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

The Government of Cuba has congratulated Uganda on the occasion of its 64th Independence Day, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening the longstanding diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez conveyed the congratulations in a letter to his Ugandan counterpart, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, marking Uganda's National Day on October 9.

In the letter, President Díaz-Canel extended warm greetings on behalf of the Cuban people and Government, while reaffirming Cuba's support for Uganda's efforts to build a prosperous and free nation.

He highlighted the shared ideals of anti-colonialism and social justice that continue to underpin relations between the two countries.

Cuba and Uganda have maintained diplomatic relations, friendship and cooperation for more than five decades, with both countries expressing interest in exploring opportunities to deepen their historic bilateral ties.

The message underscores the enduring relationship between the two nations and their shared commitment to continued cooperation.

Uganda celebrates its 64th Independence Day on October 9, 2026, commemorating its attainment of independence from British colonial rule in 1962.