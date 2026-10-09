Liberia: Agriculture Seeks U.S.$69m to Boost Food Security

MONROVIA — Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah has requested US$69 million in the proposed 2027 National Budget to strengthen agricultural extension services, address critical manpower shortages and increase domestic food production as Liberia pursues greater food self-sufficiency by 2030.

Minister Nuetah said inadequate funding and a shortage of trained agricultural technicians continue to undermine efforts to provide farmers with the technical assistance needed to improve productivity and expand commercial agriculture.

Speaking Thursday, October 8, during the ongoing Executive Budget Hearings at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning in Monrovia, Nuetah disclosed that Liberia currently has only 138 agricultural technicians serving 109 agricultural districts nationwide.

According to him, the country requires at least 436 technicians to adequately support farmers, leaving a shortage of 298 agricultural extension workers.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The minister stressed that closing the staffing gap is essential to improving agricultural productivity, introducing modern farming techniques and expanding access to technical services in rural communities.

He said the proposed US$69 million allocation would help strengthen the Ministry's capacity to support farmers, improve agricultural services and advance the government's food-security priorities.

The funding request remains subject to review under the national budget process and subsequent legislative approval.

Nuetah emphasized that agricultural extension workers play a critical role in connecting farmers with improved farming methods, technical knowledge and other support services necessary to increase production.

He said inadequate staffing has limited the Ministry's ability to reach farming communities across the country, particularly in remote agricultural districts where access to technical assistance remains a challenge.

The minister also outlined ongoing interventions aimed at strengthening Liberia's major agricultural value chains, including rice, cassava, coffee, cocoa and oil palm.

On cassava production, Nuetah disclosed that a major processing facility is under construction in Weala, Margibi County, as part of efforts to expand local processing and create additional market opportunities for farmers.

He said the facility is expected to increase value addition, improve market access and create economic opportunities for cassava producers once operational.

Turning to coffee production, the Agriculture Minister highlighted a partnership with JR Farms Group aimed at supporting the establishment of coffee nurseries and providing free seedlings to farmers.

According to him, the initiative is intended to expand coffee cultivation, strengthen production capacity and create opportunities for farmers interested in commercial coffee farming.

Nuetah also pointed to ongoing efforts to increase rice, cocoa and oil palm production, stressing the importance of strengthening agricultural value chains to improve farmers' incomes and reduce Liberia's dependence on imported food.

He maintained that greater investment in domestic agriculture would help create employment opportunities, support rural livelihoods and strengthen the country's food supply.

"Agriculture is the people's way of life," Nuetah declared, emphasizing the sector's importance to Liberia's economy and the livelihoods of rural communities.

The minister said the proposed investment aligns with the National Agriculture Development Plan (NADP), which seeks to improve agricultural productivity, strengthen food systems and promote greater domestic food production.

According to the Ministry, the plan forms part of Liberia's broader ambition to achieve greater food self-sufficiency by 2030 through increased production, stronger agricultural institutions and improved support for farmers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Agribusiness Liberia Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ministry maintains that investment in agricultural extension services remains central to achieving these objectives, particularly as farmers continue to face challenges involving access to technical assistance, markets and modern production methods.

Nuetah stressed that strengthening the agricultural workforce and expanding support to farmers would be critical to transforming the sector into a more productive and commercially viable industry.

The proposed US$69 million budget, if approved, would provide additional resources for the Ministry to pursue its agricultural development priorities during the 2027 fiscal year.

However, the Ministry's ability to implement the proposed interventions will depend on the final budget allocation and the availability of funds.