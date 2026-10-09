Ethiopia: Conflict-Hit Tigray, Drought-Stricken Hararghe Face Ipc Phase 3 Food Insecurity As Harvest Falters

Addis Abeba — Conflict-related disruptions in Tigray and severe rainfall deficits in eastern Ethiopia are prolonging food insecurity, with crisis-level conditions classified as Phase 3 of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) expected to persist in parts of southern and eastern Tigray and East and West Hararghe, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET).

In its September 2026-January 2027 Ethiopia update, FEWS NET warned that escalating fighting in northern Ethiopia, delayed crop development and a below-average meher harvest are compounding pressure on households already struggling to access food and essential goods.

"Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are expected to persist" in areas of South and East Tigray, lowland woredas along the Tekeze River catchment, and East and West Hararghe, the report said.

The report attributed the situation in eastern Oromia primarily to poor seasonal rainfall, which totaled 50 percent or less of the average in the worst-affected areas. Crop production losses are estimated at more than 40 percent in East and West Hararghe, significantly reducing household food availability and agricultural income.

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In Tigray, renewed fighting has added another layer of hardship. Conflict escalated as of 23 September, concentrated in parts of Central, South, Southeast and East Tigray along the Tekeze River, as well as areas of Amhara and Afar. The fighting has disrupted fuel supplies, market activity and transportation, restricting access to food and other essential goods.

"If the conflict persists at this intensity or worsens, food security conditions could deteriorate in affected areas as market supplies decline, access to cash and fuel remains constrained, and staple food prices rise further," FEWS NET warned.

The conflict is also threatening the already delayed harvest. In Tigray, many meher crops remain in late growing and flowering stages, although harvesting would typically be approaching or underway. The delay of at least one month has postponed the green harvest, which normally begins in September, leaving poorer households dependent on market purchases for longer despite limited purchasing power.

FEWS NET warned that continued insecurity could further restrict access to farmland and delay or constrain harvesting in conflict-affected areas.

Nationally, the meher harvest is expected to be below average, with substantial production deficits in drought-affected lowlands of northern and eastern Ethiopia. The most affected areas include South, East and Central Tigray; Wag Himra, North Gonder and North Wello in Amhara; and East and West Hararghe in Oromia.

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Food prices are adding to the pressure. In August, white sorghum prices in Sekota were 50 percent higher than a year earlier and nearly 75 percent above the five-year average. In East Hararghe, key informants reported sharp increases in maize and sorghum prices between August and September, driven by reduced supplies, delayed harvesting and high fuel and transportation costs.

The report also highlighted concerns over declining agricultural labor opportunities. Poor sorghum harvests in North Wello and South Tigray have reportedly reduced employment for local agricultural workers and seasonal migrants from the highlands.

Humanitarian assistance has resumed in Tigray, targeting more than 1.1 million people in July, most of them internally displaced. FEWS NET said food distributions had been completed, while cash assistance was ongoing, reaching more than 60 percent of the planned caseload by the end of August. However, renewed fighting is disrupting aid distributions.

In East Hararghe, the Hararghe Catholic Secretariat, with support from the Joint Emergency Operation, provided humanitarian assistance to approximately 223,000 people across seven woredas in August.

The analysis reflects information available as of 30 September, 2026, and cautions that the situation in northern Ethiopia has continued to evolve rapidly since the latest escalation in fighting.

The IPC Phase 3 classification, known as Crisis, indicates that households face significant food consumption gaps or are struggling to meet minimum food needs without resorting to harmful coping strategies.