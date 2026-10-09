Kenya: IG Kanja, U.S. Delegation Discuss Election Security, Counter-Terrorism Ahead of 2027 Polls

Nairobi — Kenya and the United States have held talks on election security, counter-terrorism and transnational crime as the two countries seek to strengthen law enforcement cooperation ahead of Kenya's 2027 General Election.

Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja met a US Embassy delegation led by Assistant Secretary of State for Diplomatic Security Todd Wilcox at Jogoo House 'A' in Nairobi on Friday, and the talks also covered police training and capacity building, drug trafficking, and other cross-border crimes.

The talks put election preparedness at the top of the agenda as Kenyan security agencies prepare for the next electoral cycle.

"Their discussions covered a range of issues, including training and capacity building, election security, counter-terrorism, drug trafficking and other transnational crimes," The National Police Service (NPS) said.

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NPS said Wilcox commended Kenyan police officers for their role in providing security to the US Embassy, while Kanja thanked Washington for its continued support.

Kanja also reaffirmed the service's commitment to strengthening bilateral law enforcement cooperation, according to the NPS.

The meeting brought together senior officials responsible for diplomatic and regional security, including US Embassy Director of Regional Security Scott Kim and Senior Regional Security Officer Corynn Stratton.

The discussions come as Kenya and the US continue to cooperate on security matters, including efforts to address terrorism and criminal networks operating across national borders.