Somalia's National Human Rights Commission Seeks Stronger Ties With National University

Mogadishu — Somalia's National Independent Human Rights Commission is seeking to strengthen cooperation with Somali National University in research, education and the promotion of human rights, the commission said following a working visit to the institution.

The commission's chairperson, Dr Maryan Qasim Ahmed, led a delegation to the university to discuss ways to expand collaboration between the two institutions, particularly in legal research, public awareness and the protection of vulnerable groups.

She was accompanied by commissioners Ahmed Sheikh Hamza and Farhan Mohamed Jimale, along with other commission officials. The delegation was received by the university's president, Prof. Dr Mohamed Mahmoud Mohamed, and other senior officials and research centre representatives.

Among those welcoming the delegation were Dr Ali Awil Ahmed, vice-president for research and innovation; Dr Hassan Ga'al, dean of the College of Graduate Studies and Research; Said Osman Bashir, director of the Migration and Law Research Centre (MILES); and Kaltum Hirsi Dhiblawe, director of the Centre for Women's Innovation and Leadership.

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During the meeting, university officials briefed the delegation on the institution's achievements, development and challenges. Both sides discussed opportunities to strengthen joint research on human rights, community awareness, women's empowerment, the protection of vulnerable people and the promotion of legal knowledge.

Particular attention was given to potential cooperation between the commission and MILES, the university's Migration and Law Research Centre.

The proposed collaboration would cover legal research, migration and displacement, the rights of internally displaced people and other vulnerable groups, access to justice, and the preparation of studies and legal recommendations.

The two institutions also discussed developing policies aimed at strengthening human rights protection in Somalia. The visit reflects efforts to build closer links between national human rights institutions and academic researchers to support evidence-based policymaking and improve public understanding of legal rights.