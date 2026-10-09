Somalia Joins Regional Talks On Marine Conservation and Climate Change in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — Somalia is participating in the 12th Conference of Parties to the Nairobi Convention (COP12) in Tanzania, with discussions focusing on marine and coastal conservation, climate change and the sustainable use of ocean resources.

A Somali delegation led by Minister of Environment and Climate Change Bashir Mohamed Jama is attending the conference, which runs from October 6 to 9 in Dar es Salaam.

The Nairobi Convention's Conference of Parties is the regional agreement's main decision-making forum, bringing together participating countries to discuss the protection, management and sustainable development of the marine and coastal environment in the western Indian Ocean.

The talks are also addressing regional cooperation, the conservation of marine resources, the effects of climate change and the development of the blue economy, which includes economic activities linked to oceans and coastal areas.

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The Somali delegation includes directors, environmental experts and legal specialists from government institutions working on environmental protection, fisheries and the blue economy.

Somalia's participation aims to strengthen its role in regional cooperation on environmental protection and the sustainable management of its marine and coastal resources. The country also hopes to advance policies supporting the blue economy and promote the sustainable use of ocean resources.

The conference provides an opportunity for Somalia to contribute to regional efforts to strengthen the resilience of coastal communities and ecosystems, particularly as countries face growing challenges linked to climate change.

The Nairobi Convention provides a framework for countries in the western Indian Ocean region to work together to protect and manage marine and coastal environments, conserve natural resources and promote sustainable development.

Somalia's extensive coastline along the Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden gives marine conservation and sustainable fisheries an important role in its environmental and economic priorities.