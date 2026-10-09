Somalia: Trump Urges Minnesotans to 'Fight Back' Against Somali Immigrants

9 October 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Washington — US President Donald Trump on Thursday continued his long-running attacks on Somalis by urging Minnesotans to "fight back" against the Somali community in the state.

"The once Great State of Minnesota is being taken over by Somali Immigrants," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "The people of Minnesota must fight back."

He added: "The Somalians should not be allowed to get away with what they are doing. They view you as weak and stupid people. Fight back Minnesota, fight back! If you need, the Federal Government will come to your rescue."

The White House did not immediately respond to an inquiry about how Trump wanted Minnesotans to "fight back."

Minnesota has the largest Somali population in the U.S.

During his time in office, Trump has repeatedly attacked Somalis, as well as Rep. Ilhan Omar, who was born in Somalia.

Trump's rhetoric against Somalis in Minnesota has intensified following reports last year about dozens of people of Somali descent being convicted in fraud schemes. Since then, Trump has referred to Somalis as "crooks" and called Somalia "filthy, dirty, disgusting, dirty."

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