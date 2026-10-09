Nigeria: Motorist Escapes Death As Train Hits Car At Lagos Railway Crossing

A 55-year-old motorist has escaped unhurt after a moving train collided with his Honda car at the PWD railway crossing in Lagos State, leaving the vehicle extensively damaged.

The collision involved a train travelling towards Agege and a Honda car with registration number EKY 902 JT, according to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

LASTMA said its operatives, alongside security personnel, rescued the driver and cleared the wrecked vehicle from the railway track, enabling the train to continue its journey.

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Despite the clearance, traffic congestion persisted around the PWD axis following the incident.

The damaged vehicle was subsequently handed over to security personnel for investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision, the agency added.

LASTMA's general manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, commended the agency's operatives and security personnel for their prompt response and coordinated efforts in managing the incident.

He said their intervention highlighted the importance of collaboration among relevant agencies in handling emergencies involving railway operations and adjoining roads.

Bakare-Oki also urged motorists to exercise caution when approaching railway crossings and designated train corridors, warning against attempting to cross the tracks when a train is approaching or already in motion.

He cautioned that "reckless disregard for railway safety protocols could precipitate devastating and irreversible consequences".

The agency further appealed to road users to comply strictly with established traffic and railway safety regulations to prevent avoidable accidents.

LASTMA stressed that "the preservation of human life must remain paramount in all road-use decisions", adding that responsible driving and strict adherence to safety instructions were essential to reducing collisions at railway crossings.