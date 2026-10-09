Liberia: Bility Questions U.S.$1b Revenue Gains

By Edwin N. Khakie

MONROVIA, October 9, 2026 -- Nimba County District #7 Representative Musa Hassan Bility has challenged the government to account for the benefits of Liberia's reported US$1 billion in domestic revenue collections, questioning why increased government income has not translated into noticeable improvements in electricity, healthcare, education and other essential services.

Bility said the government's revenue performance should not be measured solely by the amount of money collected but by the impact of public spending on the lives of ordinary Liberians.

Speaking during an appearance on Voice of Liberia, the lawmaker commended the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) for surpassing the US$1 billion revenue mark but insisted that the government must now demonstrate how the funds are being used to address pressing development challenges.

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"The LRA, with the team under the leadership of Dough Wella, have done an excellent work because they performed their duty. They raised money," Bility said.

However, he argued that successful revenue collection represents only one aspect of government responsibility, stressing that citizens must see tangible benefits from the resources collected.

"What's the significance of the US$1 billion?" Bility questioned, challenging the government to explain how the revenue milestone has improved living conditions across the country.

The Nimba County lawmaker expressed particular concern over the country's electricity challenges, questioning whether increased revenue has resulted in more reliable and affordable power for households and businesses.

He also raised concerns about conditions in the healthcare and education sectors, asking whether the government has used the additional resources to improve the welfare of nurses and provide permanent employment opportunities for volunteer teachers.

According to Bility, increased government revenue should be reflected in better public services, stronger infrastructure and improved economic opportunities for citizens.

He warned that Liberia risks experiencing what he described as "growth without development" if rising revenue collections are celebrated without corresponding improvements in public welfare.

Bility's comments come amid government announcements that domestic revenue collections surpassed US$1 billion in September 2026, marking a significant milestone in Liberia's revenue mobilization efforts.

The government has attributed the performance to improvements in revenue administration, tax compliance and collection efforts.

However, Bility maintained that the public deserves more than announcements of increased revenue, arguing that government must clearly demonstrate how the money is being allocated and spent.

He said citizens should be able to identify specific development projects, public services and improvements in their communities resulting from increased government collections.

The lawmaker also renewed his call for greater decentralization of public resources, arguing that excessive concentration of development funding at the national level limits the ability of communities to address their immediate needs.

Recalling his campaign for Speaker of the House of Representatives, Bility said he had proposed allocating a portion of national revenue directly to electoral districts to support local development initiatives.

He suggested that approximately US$73 million from a projected US$1.2 billion revenue envelope could be distributed among districts to finance priority projects identified by local communities.

According to him, such an arrangement would give communities greater control over development resources while making local leaders more directly accountable for their use.

Bility argued that many communities face urgent challenges involving healthcare facilities, roads, schools and other basic infrastructure but lack the resources to respond without depending on central government intervention.

He maintained that providing districts with predictable development funding could accelerate the implementation of community projects and reduce delays associated with centralized decision-making.

The lawmaker said decentralization would also create opportunities for residents to participate more directly in identifying development priorities and monitoring public expenditures.

However, his proposal would require clear financial management and accountability mechanisms to ensure that resources allocated to districts are properly utilized.

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While praising the LRA for its revenue collection performance, Bility insisted that the responsibility now rests with the government to demonstrate that increased revenue is producing meaningful development outcomes.

His comments place renewed attention on the relationship between domestic revenue mobilization, national budget allocations and the delivery of essential public services.

Although surpassing US$1 billion in revenue collections represents a fiscal milestone, the amount collected does not necessarily represent funds available for new development spending, as government revenue also finances salaries, operations and existing obligations.

Nevertheless, Bility maintained that citizens have a right to demand accountability for how public resources are managed and whether government spending is improving their living conditions.

He argued that the ultimate measure of successful revenue collection should be the extent to which it helps improve the lives of Liberians, particularly those in underserved communities.