South Africa: Media Statement - Justice Committee Concerned About Department Not Making Documents Available to Ag

press release

Parliament, Thursday, 8 October 2026 - The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development has raised concerns that the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) did not have access to all documentation and information from the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DoJ&CD) when compiling its 2025/26 audit outcomes.

Committee Chairperson, Mr Xola Nqola, called on Justice and Constitutional Development Minister, Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi, to take the matter very seriously. "We prefer that matters are not sugar-coated and that if there are discrepancies, they must be highlighted. We take it very seriously that the AGSA was being barred from accessing information of the Department. Barring the AGSA can be a serious transgression or flaw. We note your indication of an investigation. However, we call for swift and appropriate consequence management to follow," emphasised the Chairperson.

The Chairperson was referring, among other things, to the National Register for Sex Offenders (NRSO), where the AGSA indicated that it was unable to assess whether the register had been updated because access to the NRSO system was not provided during the audit. It could therefore not assess the implementation of internal controls. Minister Kubayi indicated that she will investigate the matter.

The committee further acknowledged the overall performance rate of 75% recorded by the DoJ&CD in its 2025/2026 Annual Performance Report presented today.

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The committee also welcomed the notable achievements in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and court operations, while calling for swift action on persistent operational and digital challenges. The NPA achieved 88% of its targets.

The committee noted that the department achieved 85 of its 113 planned performance targets. Key highlights include the NPA's conviction rates, specifically 93% in High Courts and 90% in complex commercial crime, as well as exceeding targets in asset recovery and anti-corruption prosecutions. The committee also welcomed progress in expanding access to justice, including the operationalisation of 16 new Sexual Offences Courts, a 99% turnaround for domestic violence protection orders, and maintaining unqualified audit opinions across all departmentally administered funds. Mr Nqola encouraged the NPA to further increase its conviction rate.

The committee was also assured that investigations by different entities against former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head, Adv Andrea Johnson, are ongoing and that her resignation does not mean she "got away scot-free". The committee was also assured that filling the position with an acting head mitigated the risk of having the position vacant.

However, the committee expressed serious concern over critical targets missed by the Department due to ICT infrastructure constraints, capacity shortages, and system backlogs. Mr Nqola said that, in particular, performance bottlenecks within the Master's Office and delays and double payments in Guardian's Fund payouts and deceased estate processing directly impact vulnerable citizens and require immediate remediation. The postponement of key digital services, such as online justice portals and virtual court solutions, underscores the urgent need to stabilise the department's underlying IT network.

The Chairperson emphasised that while overall performance shows a solid foundation, committee oversight will remain focused on ensuring the department addresses systemic human resource vacancies, clears NRSO backlogs, and modernises its service delivery platforms. "We are extremely concerned about the NRSO. We cannot be allowing people that belong on that register to work or interact with children or women."

"While the progress made by law enforcement and the courts is commendable, the administrative and technological hurdles facing the Master's Offices and court services must be resolved as a matter of priority," said the Chairperson.

The committee also received a briefing from the Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) on its 2025/26 annual financial report. The OCJ reached over 80% of its targets and had 0,5% underspending related to payment for capital assets due to delays in the delivery of procured vehicles for judges. The committee heard that the implementation of the OCJ Digital Strategy required substantial funding, and some projects experienced delays due to budget constraints, although portions of these shortfalls have since been addressed through Criminal Assets Recovery Account funding. "It is frustrating for Parliament when an institution does not spend all the funds allocated to them but still have not met all targets and indicate budget constraints," said Mr Nqola.

The committee will continue its robust oversight to ensure that corrective measures, improved IT infrastructure, and key vacancy appointments are implemented effectively in the upcoming performance cycle, the Chairperson said.

ISSUED BY THE PARLIAMENTARY COMMUNICATION SERVICES ON BEHALF OF THE CHAIRPERSON OF THE PORTFOLIO COMMITTEE ON JUSTICE AND CONSTITUTIONAL DEVELOPMENT, MR XOLA NQOLA.

Parliament, Thursday, 8 October 2026 - The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development has raised concerns that the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) did not have access to all documentation and information from the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DoJ&CD) when compiling its 2025/26 audit outcomes.

Committee Chairperson, Mr Xola Nqola, called on Justice and Constitutional Development Minister, Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi, to take the matter very seriously. "We prefer that matters are not sugar-coated and that if there are discrepancies, they must be highlighted. We take it very seriously that the AGSA was being barred from accessing information of the Department. Barring the AGSA can be a serious transgression or flaw. We note your indication of an investigation. However, we call for swift and appropriate consequence management to follow," emphasised the Chairperson.

The Chairperson was referring, among other things, to the National Register for Sex Offenders (NRSO), where the AGSA indicated that it was unable to assess whether the register had been updated because access to the NRSO system was not provided during the audit. It could therefore not assess the implementation of internal controls. Minister Kubayi indicated that she will investigate the matter.

The committee further acknowledged the overall performance rate of 75% recorded by the DoJ&CD in its 2025/2026 Annual Performance Report presented today.

The committee also welcomed the notable achievements in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and court operations, while calling for swift action on persistent operational and digital challenges. The NPA achieved 88% of its targets.

The committee noted that the department achieved 85 of its 113 planned performance targets. Key highlights include the NPA's conviction rates, specifically 93% in High Courts and 90% in complex commercial crime, as well as exceeding targets in asset recovery and anti-corruption prosecutions. The committee also welcomed progress in expanding access to justice, including the operationalisation of 16 new Sexual Offences Courts, a 99% turnaround for domestic violence protection orders, and maintaining unqualified audit opinions across all departmentally administered funds. Mr Nqola encouraged the NPA to further increase its conviction rate.

The committee was also assured that investigations by different entities against former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head, Adv Andrea Johnson, are ongoing and that her resignation does not mean she "got away scot-free". The committee was also assured that filling the position with an acting head mitigated the risk of having the position vacant.

However, the committee expressed serious concern over critical targets missed by the Department due to ICT infrastructure constraints, capacity shortages, and system backlogs. Mr Nqola said that, in particular, performance bottlenecks within the Master's Office and delays and double payments in Guardian's Fund payouts and deceased estate processing directly impact vulnerable citizens and require immediate remediation. The postponement of key digital services, such as online justice portals and virtual court solutions, underscores the urgent need to stabilise the department's underlying IT network.

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The Chairperson emphasised that while overall performance shows a solid foundation, committee oversight will remain focused on ensuring the department addresses systemic human resource vacancies, clears NRSO backlogs, and modernises its service delivery platforms. "We are extremely concerned about the NRSO. We cannot be allowing people that belong on that register to work or interact with children or women."

"While the progress made by law enforcement and the courts is commendable, the administrative and technological hurdles facing the Master's Offices and court services must be resolved as a matter of priority," said the Chairperson.

The committee also received a briefing from the Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) on its 2025/26 annual financial report. The OCJ reached over 80% of its targets and had 0,5% underspending related to payment for capital assets due to delays in the delivery of procured vehicles for judges. The committee heard that the implementation of the OCJ Digital Strategy required substantial funding, and some projects experienced delays due to budget constraints, although portions of these shortfalls have since been addressed through Criminal Assets Recovery Account funding. "It is frustrating for Parliament when an institution does not spend all the funds allocated to them but still have not met all targets and indicate budget constraints," said Mr Nqola.

The committee will continue its robust oversight to ensure that corrective measures, improved IT infrastructure, and key vacancy appointments are implemented effectively in the upcoming performance cycle, the Chairperson said.