Tanzania: Orphan Programme Helps Young Mothers Rebuild Lives

Tanzania — THE Ilula Orphan Programme (Tanzania) (IOP) is supporting girls and young mothers who became pregnant at an early age to rebuild their lives, acquire skills and pursue their future goals despite the challenges they have faced.

Speaking during the NGOs Week Exhibition, IOP Managing Director Edson Msigwa said the organisation established a special programme to support girls and young mothers who became pregnant at an early age and help them regain confidence and become self-reliant.

He said the programme currently had six young mothers living in a special residential facility, while others were receiving support while staying with their families.

Mr Msigwa said the programme served girls and young mothers who became pregnant at an early age, including beneficiaries aged 14, 17 and 18, who faced circumstances that could threaten their future prospects.

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He said beneficiaries were supported during the first year of the programme through various forms of training and psychological support to help them cope with challenges and build their capacity.

Beyond the programme for young mothers, IOP is implementing various social and economic projects in Iringa Region and Kilolo District aimed at improving the lives of children, young people, women and older people.

Mr Msigwa said the organisation was also implementing initiatives designed to build community capacity and ensure that essential services could continue even when donor funding declined.

He said IOP operated a children's centre serving 45 boys and girls and also ran an education sponsorship programme supporting children from pre-primary to secondary school.

According to Mr Msigwa, a total of 616 children were benefiting from the education support programme at different levels, giving them opportunities to access education and better learning environments.

The organisation also provides lunch and supports access to agricultural inputs in six primary schools in Kilolo District.

Mr Msigwa said the programme also addresses challenges facing children, particularly those travelling long distances to school, by ensuring they received meals while at school.

He said providing lunch was intended to support school attendance and improve learning among the children.

The organisation's projects are being implemented alongside income-generating activities aimed at strengthening community capacity and enhancing the sustainability of services provided to beneficiaries.