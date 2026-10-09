Tanzania: Council Urges Residents to Form Loan Groups

Nzega — RESIDENTS in Nzega Town Council have been urged to form groups to enable them to access loans provided by the council for economic empowerment.

The call was made yesterday by the Acting Council Director, Ms Recho Erasto, during a community development month event held in Nzega yesterday.

Ms Erasto said residents should abandon misconceptions that some groups were favoured in the provision of council loans, urging them to work together and take advantage of available opportunities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Cooperation between residents and the government has enabled the implementation of development projects benefiting communities," she said.

Nzega Town Council Community Development Department Head, Mr Omary Mungi said the department continued linking various groups with available opportunities, including council loans.

He also stressed the importance of proper child upbringing in building a prosperous community.

Mr Mungi said the department was also providing education to various groups and residents on economic and social opportunities available through community development projects.

Some residents said various community projects, including council loans, had contributed to improving their economic and social wellbeing.

Projects visited during the event included the construction of the Kitangili Village Executive Office and Nyasa Dispensary, which were initially constructed through community contributions before the government supported the efforts through the council's Community Development Department.