Malawi: Minister Gangata Condemns Fake Social Media Posts in His Name

Sports Minister says impostor pages should face the full force of cyber laws, and calls on police and MACRA to unmask the person behind 'Chigona'

A government minister has hit out at online impostors who are posting in his name in what he says is an attempt to attack or embarrass the President.

Sports and Youth Minister Alfred Gangata told Nyasa Times that cyber laws should be applied to those responsible. He described their behaviour as savage and irresponsible.

"I do not know what their motive is but such irresponsible conduct should not go unpunished," he said.

Gangata took to his official Facebook page to disown one of the posts, saying it "did not originate" from him.

He stressed that his real page is verified and carries a verification badge, unlike the page that carried the offending post.

He called on the Malawi Police Service's cybercrime unit and the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) to investigate and identify the person behind an account named "Chigona".