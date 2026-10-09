Nigerian Newspapers Review - FG Offers Petrol At N1,350 for Next 30 Days

In today's Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Federal Government saying it would offer a discount on petrol dispensed at the filling stations of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited for the next 30 days.

Another headline features the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) saying one of its helicopters made a precautionary landing on a farmland in Makurdi, Benue State, after returning from an operation against suspected kidnappers.

Vanguard also reports that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given the Federal Government a two-week ultimatum to take urgent measures to reduce the price of petrol and commence the renegotiation of the national minimum wage, warning that failure to meet its demands could trigger further action by the labour movement.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with Labour leaders and the opposition criticising what they described as panic and inadequate measures by the Federal Government on fuel relief.

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The Punch reports that the 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members who were rescued in Owerri, Imo State capital, on Wednesday, have been reunited with their families in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, after over three hours of engagement with the Department of State Services officials.

Lastly, The Nation reports that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed a $70,000 fee for international students, including Nigerians, seeking to work in the country, in the latest move by the Trump administration to tighten rules around foreign students and immigration.

Vanguard News