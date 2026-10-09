Nigeria: Motorist Escapes Death As Train Collides With Car At Lagos PWD Rail Line

Tragedy occurred on Thursday evening when a 55-year-old motorist narrowly escaped death after a moving train collided with his Honda car at the PWD Railway Line in Lagos.

The incident involved a train travelling inward Agege and a Honda car with registration number EKY 902 JT.

The collision extensively damaged the vehicle, rendering it a complete write-off, but the driver miraculously escaped without injury and no casualty was recorded.

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Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA and security personnel responded swiftly to the incident, rescuing the driver unhurt and removing the mangled vehicle from the railway track.

The timely intervention of emergency responders cleared the obstruction and enabled the train to resume its journey towards Agege, an eyewitness told Vanguard.

The incident, despite the removal of the wreckage, vehicular movement around the PWD axis was severely impeded, with considerable traffic congestion along the corridor.

The wrecked vehicle was subsequently, handed over to security personnel by LASTMA for further investigation into the cause of the collision.

General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, commended the prompt and coordinated response of operatives and security personnel, noting that their vigilance and collaborative effort prevented potentially catastrophic consequences.

He stressed that effective inter-agency collaboration and expeditious emergency intervention remain critical to mitigating transport incidents, particularly those involving railway operations.

Bakare-Oki reiterated the need for strict adherence to railway safety regulations, urging motorists to exercise exceptional caution at railway crossings and avoid attempting to cross when a train is approaching or in motion.

"Reckless disregard for railway safety protocols could precipitate devastating and irreversible consequences," he warned.

LASTMA boss therefore, appealed to motorists and other road users to demonstrate heightened vigilance and strict compliance with traffic and railway safety regulations, stressing that preservation of human life must remain paramount.