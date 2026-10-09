Nigeria: Chinese Embassy Explains One-China Principle

The Chinese Embassy has explained its One-China Principle, urging the Nigerian media to distinguish between reporting on Taiwan and descriptions that suggest the island is a sovereign country separate from China.

Speaking during a meeting with media executives in Lagos, Mr. Xu Fan, Director of Bilateral Relations and Commerce at the Chinese Consulate General in Lagos,

said China's position on Taiwan was rooted in historical records, international agreements and the diplomatic framework established after the Second World War.

He cited United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 of 1971 and Nigeria's diplomatic recognition of the People's Republic of China, while maintaining that the One-China Principle remained the political foundation of diplomatic relations between Beijing and Abuja.

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Fan noted that Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to the principle during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's state visit to China in September 2024.

He clarified that China did not object to Nigerian media reporting on Taiwan but was concerned about terminology that could be interpreted as recognising the island as a sovereign state.

The explanation prompted a robust exchange with Nigerian media executives, who stressed the importance of editorial independence and the need to preserve the freedom of journalists to report issues in the public interest.

The discussion, which also examined Nigeria-China relations, trade, investment and media cooperation, underscored the importance of dialogue between Chinese diplomatic institutions and Nigerian media organisations.

The session was convened by Hon. Peter Ogbonna Eze, representative of Buffalo and Bay Media, and featured Ambassador Anderson Madubike, a former Nigerian High Commissioner to Australia, former Consul General in Shanghai, China, and former Chargé d'Affaires to South Africa.

Earlier, Eze described Nigeria-China relations as a partnership that had expanded beyond traditional diplomatic engagement to encompass infrastructure, trade, education, technology, agriculture, investment and people-to-people exchanges.

He urged media organisations to report the relationship with accuracy, balance and context, stressing that informed public discourse was essential to maximising the benefits of bilateral cooperation.