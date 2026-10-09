Nigeria: Ondo Crash - Victims' Sacrifice Must Be Honoured - Air Force Chief

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has said the best way to honour the Nigerian Air Force personnel who died in the aircraft crash in Igbokoda, Ondo State, is to recognise the sacrifice they made in the service of the nation.

Aneke, who visited the crash site on Thursday, described the deceased officers as highly trained, professional and intelligent personnel, saying he personally knew everyone aboard the ill-fated aircraft.

"I basically knew everyone on that flight. I've flown on this airplane. My family has flown on this airplane. I know each of the crew personally. Highly trained, professional and intelligent officers," he said.

The Air Chief said the personnel had dedicated their lives to serving and protecting the country, adding that their sacrifice should be honoured.

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"The best we can do is to honour the sacrifice they have made, those on board this airplane," he said.

Aneke expressed deep sorrow and condolences to the families of the victims on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He said the loss was particularly painful, stressing that no words could adequately ease the grief of families who lost their loved ones.

"It's a very big loss, and no amount of words we put can bring so-called understanding to those who have lost," he said.

The Chief of Air Staff assured the bereaved families that the Nigerian Air Force would provide the necessary support and ensure that the sacrifices of the deceased personnel were not forgotten.

He also appealed to the public to allow specialists to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash rather than engage in speculation.